Leaked Photo From Prabhas' Fauji Removed After Makers Warn Strict Legal Action

Fauji: Prabhas has been shooting for the Hanu Raghavapudi directorial. The big-scale historical drama is one of the most anticipated movies of the actor. On August 19, photos of the actor from the set flooded social media. In the leaked photo, Prabhas was seen sitting with an elderly woman and sipping coffee. He donned a simple t-shirt and sported a nearly clean-shaven look in the shot. Fans of the actor were excited after his look of the actor went viral. However, the same did not sit well with the production house.

On August 19, hours after the leaked photos surfaced online, the production house, Mythri Movie Makers, took to their X (formerly Twitter) to write, “We’ve observed that a lot of you are sharing a picture from the sets of #PrabhasHanu. We are striving to give you the best experience, and these leaks bring the morale of the team down. Any account sharing such pictures will not only be reported and brought down but will be treated as a cybercrime and dealt with appropriately." Following this, publications and social media accounts have deleted the photo.



Also Read: Justin Responds To Isabela Ferrer's 'Harassment' Allegations Against Him

Fauji director teases large scale of Prabhas starrer

In February earlier this year, Hanu Raghavapudi spoke about directing the Prabhas headliner. Speaking with Rajesh Manne, the filmmaker said, “My film with Prabhas garu will be quite surprising. We have created a never-before world for the film."

File photo of Imanvi and Prabhas with cast and crew of Fauji | Source: IMDb

Also Read: HHVM OTT Release Date Is Here But Major Disappointment For Hindi Viewers