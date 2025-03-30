sb.scorecardresearch
Updated March 30th 2025, 18:09 IST

Love Is In The Air! Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Enjoy Lunch Date On Sikandar Release Day

Lovebirds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were spotted entering a restaurant for a lunch date. The video of the rumoured couple is going viral.

Reported by: Snigdha Behera
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna spotted for lunch date
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna spotted for lunch date | Image: Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda are rumoured to be in a relationship for several years now. While neither of the actors has confirmed or denied the reports of their linkup, their social media activity, holidays together and public outings have fuelled rumours of their romance. A video of the duo arriving at a restaurant for lunch date has gone viral on social media.

Video of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda for lunch date

In the video shared by Instagram user Manav Mangling, Vijay Deverakonda can be seen entering the restaurant in Mumbai without waiting for pictures, while Rashmika Mandanna was seen wearing casuals and entering the same restaurant later.

Soon after the video was shared, fans flooded the comment section. One user wrote, “Most beautiful couple”. Another user wrote,”Together they look very beautiful”. “Best couple”, wrote the third user. In another video shared by Viral Bhayani, they were seen coming out separately from the restaurant. Coincidentally, Rashmika's film Sikandar starring Salman Khan in lead role released today and it is being brutally trolled for ‘bad acting’ and ‘outdated’ plotline.

Rashmika and Vijay’s plans about their marriage

During the song launch of Pushpa 2 track Kissik, the actress was asked about her relationship status. The actress, without taking any names, claimed that ‘everyone knows’ the person she is getting married to. Rashmika Mandanna was asked, “Would you marry someone from the film industry or should your husband be someone from outside the industry? If you give us some clarity, we’ll find out you the boy." The actress shared, “Everyone knows about it." Her answer left the audience laughing in splits. She shared, “I know what answer you want, I know it well." She added, “Let’s not delve into that right now, I’ll tell you later, personally."

Rashmika Mandanna's Nervous Audition Clip Goes Viral, Showcasing A Star's Humble Beginnings - IMDb
File photo of Rashmika Mandanna | Source: IMDb

While Vijay Deverakonda during the song promotions of Sahiba, he was asked about his relationship status, he admitted to being in a relationship. He replied, “I have (dated a co-star before). I'm 35, you think I would be single? We all have to (get married) at some point unless it's a choice not to.” 

Vijay Deverakonda Refutes Claims Of Filing A Police Complaint Against People Trolling 'Family Star' And Reveals the Viral Photo Was From 'Covid Times'! - IMDb
File photo of Vijay Deverakonda | Source: IMDb

Speaking of unconditional love, the actor said, “I know what it is to be loved, and I know what it is to love. I don’t know if it’s unconditional because my love comes with expectations. I don’t know of any love that comes…maybe there is, maybe it’s my ignorance of it. At the end of the day, it’s a good thing to be loved. Everything else is over-romanticised. I think it’s okay to be conditional in love.”

Published March 30th 2025, 18:09 IST