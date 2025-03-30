Love Is In The Air! Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Enjoy Lunch Date On Sikandar Release Day

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda are rumoured to be in a relationship for several years now. While neither of the actors has confirmed or denied the reports of their linkup, their social media activity, holidays together and public outings have fuelled rumours of their romance. A video of the duo arriving at a restaurant for lunch date has gone viral on social media.

Video of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda for lunch date

In the video shared by Instagram user Manav Mangling, Vijay Deverakonda can be seen entering the restaurant in Mumbai without waiting for pictures, while Rashmika Mandanna was seen wearing casuals and entering the same restaurant later.

Soon after the video was shared, fans flooded the comment section. One user wrote, “Most beautiful couple”. Another user wrote,”Together they look very beautiful”. “Best couple”, wrote the third user. In another video shared by Viral Bhayani, they were seen coming out separately from the restaurant. Coincidentally, Rashmika's film Sikandar starring Salman Khan in lead role released today and it is being brutally trolled for ‘bad acting’ and ‘outdated’ plotline.

Rashmika and Vijay’s plans about their marriage

During the song launch of Pushpa 2 track Kissik, the actress was asked about her relationship status. The actress, without taking any names, claimed that ‘everyone knows’ the person she is getting married to. Rashmika Mandanna was asked, “Would you marry someone from the film industry or should your husband be someone from outside the industry? If you give us some clarity, we’ll find out you the boy." The actress shared, “Everyone knows about it." Her answer left the audience laughing in splits. She shared, “I know what answer you want, I know it well." She added, “Let’s not delve into that right now, I’ll tell you later, personally."

File photo of Rashmika Mandanna | Source: IMDb

While Vijay Deverakonda during the song promotions of Sahiba, he was asked about his relationship status, he admitted to being in a relationship. He replied, “I have (dated a co-star before). I'm 35, you think I would be single? We all have to (get married) at some point unless it's a choice not to.”

File photo of Vijay Deverakonda | Source: IMDb