'Main Bahut Khul Gayi Hoon Aur Uska Credit...': Janhvi Kapoor's High Praise For 'Rowdy' Peddi Director Buchi Babu Sana Goes Viral Amid Controversy Over Her Objectification In Movie

After Ram Charan starrer Peddi released on June 4, heavy criticism over the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor's character Achiyyamma followed. The film found itself at the centre of controversy after a section of audiences criticised it for objectifying women through its camera work, dialogues and romantic scenes between Ram Charan and Janhvi. One scene in particular, where Peddi (Ram Charan) uses a power cut as cover to forcefully kiss Achiyyamma, has drawn the sharpest criticism, with many viewers online terming the sequence "sexual assault".

Buchi Babu Sana followed this up with an apology and promised viewers that the objectionable scenes would be cut from the movie. Meanwhile, Janhvi also doubled down on criticism against the makers by allegedly liking a post that claimed Peddi was "the most expensive disrespect to a leading woman in Indian cinema" in light of how it portrays its female lead. Some are even criticising Janhvi for agreeing to do such scenes during production and now turning sides to blame the director.

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A video from the promotions of Peddi has also gone viral, in which Janhvi praised Buchi Babu Sana and called him the "most rowdy director" of India. "Review jab denge na aap, jo bhi maine kiya hai aap inka naam lijiye," Janhvi told the media while referring to Peddi director. "Yeh bahut hi hatke directions dete the mujhe ki jeebh ke sath aise karo, skirt ke sath aise karo, aise baat karo and more. Yeh character ka jo andaaz hai aur jo tevar hai woh bahut hatke hai. Bahut atrangi hai. It was all Buchi sir. Yeh lag rahe hai aise chuyi muyi se. Par yeh hai nahi. Yeh sabse rowdy director hai India ka. Mere hisab se main piche do saalon mein bahut khul gayi hoon aur uska credit sirf iss film ko jata hai aur Buchi sir ko jata hai," the Ulajh actress said.

Set in 1980s rural Andhra Pradesh, Peddi follows the journey of a lower-caste villager (Ram Charan) who turns to wrestling to win recognition and dignity for his community. The film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani in supporting roles.