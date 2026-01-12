Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu X Review: Chiranjeevi-Nayanthara's Pongal Release Is A 'Whistle-Worthy Blockbuster', Say Netizens

Congratulations are in order as Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has hit the big screens, and the first response to the movie has been unanimously positive. The Telugu movie is headlined by Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara. Social media users who caught the early shows of the movie today took to their X (formerly Twitter) accounts to appreciate the movie.

Netizens sing high praises of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

At a time when the highly anticipated spectacle The Raja Saab has bombed at the box office, another Telugu release, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, seems to be soaring high. Fans of Chiranjeevi and cinegoers who caught the early shows of the comedy drama have sung unanimous praises of the movie. Most comments about the film are about the megastar's return to the comedy genre and his effortless performance in it.

Other praises of the film revolved around its screenplay and engaging plot line. Most members of the audience argued that the movie is a family entertainer with a perfect balance of crass and class elements. The songs in the movie, Venkatesh's cameo, and the background score received a special mention from the audience. However, the film was not without its flaws. X users also pointed out that the VFX of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu could have been handled better.