Updated 11 January 2026 at 14:07 IST
No Reviews And Ratings For Chiranjeevi's Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu On BookMyShow, Here's Why
Chiranjeevi headliner Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu will hit the big screens on January 12. Unlike other movies, cinegoers will not be able to see the reviews and ratings of this film on BookMyShow, as per court orders.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, starring Nayanthara and Chiranjeevi, is scheduled to hit the big screens on January 12, coinciding with the Sankranti holiday. The advance booking of the movie has begun, and fans of the megastar have already begun pre-booking their tickets. However, first, the ticketing website BookMyShow will not display the reviews and ratings of the movie on its interface.
Why are no reviews and ratings of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu on BookMyShow
In order to book a ticket for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, when one lands on the ticketing website BookMyShow, a message reads, “Ratings & Reviews disabled as per court order." This particular message has left social media users intrigued as the website still displays the ratings of all other movies.
Also Read: The Raja Saab: Is Box Office Verdict Not Clear To Director Maruthi?
Local media publications like Gulte have reported that the ticket booking platform has started the new practice following the court-mandated order. This came after movie producers alleged that such visible ratings on the platform were being misused by employing thousands of bots to misguide the algorithm. Some publications even reported that a user on BookMyShow was initially allowed to leave a review of a movie even without booking a ticket, leading to a false narrative and PR machinery driving the reviews. However, the platform reportedly fixed this later, allowing only people with purchased tickets to review the titles. Therefore, in order to protect themselves and their product from such manipulation, the producers approached Courts which ordered BookMyShow to disable the review and rating from its site.
Advertisement
Before Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, BookMyShow had also disabled the ratings of Darshan Thoogudeepa’s Kannada film, The Devil, per court orders. However, the recent blocking of reviews for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu was met with a strong reaction online. Social media users claimed that the makers cannot stop cinegoers from giving honest opinions about a bad product. They argue that even if it is blocked on one site, several other social media platforms can be used to share honest opinions. In the film's defence, netizens shared that ticketing sites should be used to book seats in the theatre and not form a public opinion.
Also Read: The Raja Saab Witnesses Over 50% Decline In Collection On Day 2
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 11 January 2026 at 14:07 IST