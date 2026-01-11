No Reviews And Ratings For Chiranjeevi's Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu On BookMyShow, Here's Why

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, starring Nayanthara and Chiranjeevi, is scheduled to hit the big screens on January 12, coinciding with the Sankranti holiday. The advance booking of the movie has begun, and fans of the megastar have already begun pre-booking their tickets. However, first, the ticketing website BookMyShow will not display the reviews and ratings of the movie on its interface.

Why are no reviews and ratings of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu on BookMyShow

In order to book a ticket for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, when one lands on the ticketing website BookMyShow, a message reads, “Ratings & Reviews disabled as per court order." This particular message has left social media users intrigued as the website still displays the ratings of all other movies.



Difference in landing page of Dhurandhar vs Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu on BookMyShow | Image: Screengrab

Local media publications like Gulte have reported that the ticket booking platform has started the new practice following the court-mandated order. This came after movie producers alleged that such visible ratings on the platform were being misused by employing thousands of bots to misguide the algorithm. Some publications even reported that a user on BookMyShow was initially allowed to leave a review of a movie even without booking a ticket, leading to a false narrative and PR machinery driving the reviews. However, the platform reportedly fixed this later, allowing only people with purchased tickets to review the titles. Therefore, in order to protect themselves and their product from such manipulation, the producers approached Courts which ordered BookMyShow to disable the review and rating from its site.

