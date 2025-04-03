sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 3rd 2025, 18:25 IST

Not My Wish: When Chiranjeevi Revealed Why It's 'Not Viable' For Him To Work With SS Rajamouli

Chiranjeevi had once to work with the renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The veteran actor revealed the actual reason behind his refusal in an interaction.

Reported by: Snigdha Behera
File photo of Chiranjeevi and SS Rajamouli
File photo of Chiranjeevi and SS Rajamouli | Image: Instagram

In recent times, South cinemas has been gaining nationwide fame for performances, story and effects of the film be it any genre. The South film industyy came into limelight after SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, made it to the Oscars in 2023. The movie made Indian cinema proud by winning the Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu at the prestigious award show. But, did you know, Chiranjeevi had once refused to collaborate with the famed filmmaker?

Why Chiranjeevi did not wanted to work with SS Rajaomouli?

During the promotions of Chiranjeevi’s film Godfather, in an interaction with Anupama Chopra, the actor had revealed the reason behind his refusal to work with the Baahubali director. He said, “The amount of time Rajamouli is taking, I am not sure if I can deliver it or not. He spends ample time on a film and he travels for 4-5 years. I am shooting for four films at a time. Working on a film at this point of time for 3-4 years is not viable”.

Chiranjeevi Was Once Rejected By This Director, Only To Return & Deliver His Biggest Blockbuster – Here's What Happened! - IMDb
File photo of Chiranjeevi | Source: IMDb

The veteran actor further said, “Working with SS Rajamouli and proving myself at a pan-India level is not my wish. That is the reason I told that I cannot work with him”. Interestingly, SS Rajamouli has worked with Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan for RRR, which went on to gain international fame.

S.S. Rajamouli - IMDb
File photo of SS Rajamouli | Source: IMDb

What’s next for Chiranjeevi and SS Rajamouli?

The megastar will be next seen in Vishwambhara, directed by Vassishta. The film also stars Trisha, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Kunal Kapoor. The movie is slated to hit the theatres in 2025.

While SS Rajamouli is busy with his most anticipated film SSMB29 starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra. According to a report by industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan, the first part of SSMB29 will release in 2027 while the second will release in 2029. 

File photo of Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli | Source: Instagram

It is a pan-India movie reportedly made on a budget of ₹1000 crore. Rajamouli's father Vijayendra Prasad, has penned the script and the movie is touted to be a globe-trotting jungle action-adventure film.

Published April 3rd 2025, 18:25 IST