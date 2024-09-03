Published 07:33 IST, September 4th 2024
NTR Jr Donates ₹1 Crore For Flood Relief Operations In Andhra Pradesh And Telangana
Telugu star Jr NTR on Tuesday pledged to donate ₹50 lakh each to the Chief Minister's Relief Funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to support flood relief efforts caused due to torrential rain and subsequent floods in the two states. The Hyderabad-born actor made the announcement on X.
- Entertainment News
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
JR NTR | Image: ANI
