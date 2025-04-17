Odela 2 X Review: 'Style Over Substance', Tamannaah Bhatia's Supernatural Thriller Fails To Impress Netizens

Odela 2 starring Tamannaah Bhatia in lead role released in cinemas on April 17. Soon after netizens who had the opportunity to watch the actress on big screens. Here’s the verdict about the film.

Netizens react to Odela 2

One user wrote, “#Odela2 is a cheap parody of arundathi …first 15mins of the film was interesting that's it ... 2/5”.

Another user wrote, “#thamanna Performance was so nyc

And #vasistasimha nailed the show

#ajaneesh did wonderful job

#Sampathnandi has his mark

Movie was gud executed

And the plot of last half an hour was extremely well

Some cinematic libertys ok

#Odela2review #Odela2trailer #odela2onapril17”.

“#Odela2 - @tamannaahspeaks DIVINE look & screen presence is Very good 1st half with terrific interval second half bogs down,#TamannaahBhatia acting in climax all are positives. #Odela2review #odela2onapril17 #@SampathNandi_TW”, wrote the third user.

Another user wrote, “This one could’ve done wonders if it had a solid story but it looks like another wasted opportunity. Hate to see Tam’s efforts go to vain every f*****g time!!!!!”.

An X user wrote, “#Odela2: a gentle reminder to the makers: a devotional aspect alone does little for a film unless it’s backed by strong emotion and, more importantly, a compelling story. In the end, it’s for the audience to decide.”

Another user wrote, “#Odela2 Review:#TamannaahBhatia does her best, but the film doesn’t deliver any scares. Not a single scene stands out, and you keep waiting for something to happen, but it never does, and the slow pace makes it feel longer than it is. #AjaneeshLoknath’s background score during the climax is the only real standout and the rest doesn’t leave an impact.#Odela3 - Only if they return with a stronger script and genuine thrills.#Odela2Review @tamannaahspeaks”.

All about Odela 2

Helmed by Ashok Teja and created by Sampath Nandi, Odela 2 is centred around the village, its culture, heritage and traditions. It narrates the story of a saviour called Odela Mallanna Swamy who protects the village from evil forces.