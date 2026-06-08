Peddi Box Office Collection Day 5: Film's Hindi Version Takes A Massive Hit Amid Janhvi Kapoor's Hypersexualisation Controversy

Peddi Box Office Collection: While the makers and cast of the movie are celebrating its success, the business of the sports drama declined massively on the first Monday. The movie, featuring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, has stoked a controversy over the actress's depiction. The criticism soon snowballed into a controversy, prompting the director to issue a public apology and an assurance that the problematic scenes would be removed. The backlash seems to have translated into the film's box office collection as well.

Peddi witnesses a big dip on the first Monday

After a bumper opening, the business of Peddi hit the brakes owing to the word of mouth. While fans of Ram Charan still flocked to theatres, the film's collection from other languages took a plunge. After the opening day and the first weekend, the sports drama finally faced its first Monday of release.

As per Sacnilk, at the time of publishing, Peddi had raked in only ₹8.57 crore on Monday. This is the film's lowest single-day collection since its release. It is also the first time the Ram Charan starrer amassed a collection of over ₹10 crore. However, the business of the Hindi version remained particularly abysmal.



Also Read: Janhvi's Praise For Peddi Director Resurfaces Amid Movie's Criticism

The Hindi version of Peddi had been collecting nearly ₹3 crore following the opening day. However, on Monday, the collection fell to ₹0.89 crore. The dip in collection can be attributed to the controversy around Janhvi Kapoor's character or the release of other new Hindi films, such as Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

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