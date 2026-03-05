Pichkari Targets And Water Balloon Attacks: Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru Celebrate First Holi As Husband And Wife On Film Set | Watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru tied the knot on December 1 in an intimate ceremony. The couple celebrated their first Holi together this year. While it was a working day for both the actor and director, they made sure to make the celebrations fun.

On March 4, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram account to share a video from her Holi celebration. In the clip, she could be seen dressed up as her character from Maa Inti Bangaaram and appeared to be on the film set. Along with her husband Raj Nidimoru, the clip also featured director BV Nandini Reddy.

In the video, Samantha could be seen sneaking with a loaded pichkari, which she used to sprinkle water on Raj Nidimoru. This was escalated by others throwing water balloons at the actress. Soon, the cast and crew of the movie joined the celebrations. Water balloons and pichkaris were used to soak in the festivities. Sharing the video, Samantha wrote in the caption, "DishkiyaoonHappy Holi BangaaraluFrom the sets of #MaaIntiBangaaram #MiBonMay15th (sic)"



Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaaram locks release date

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's much-awaited film Maa Inti Bangaaram has locked a summer release date for this year. Earlier, Samantha announced her film's release date on Instagram, along with a new poster of Maa Inti Bangaaram. The film is set for a worldwide release on May 15, 2026. "See you in theatres this summer, Bangaraalu...#MaaIntiBangaaram Grand Release worldwide on 15th May, 2026. #MiBonMay15th #MiB," she wrote.



