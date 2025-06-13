Prabhas Starrer The Raja Saab Makers Issue Strict Warning After Teaser Leaks Online Before Official Release: If Any Leaked Content...

Horror-comedy The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas in the lead role, will be his first release after the blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD. After the sci-fi film, directed by Nag Ashwin, hit the big screens in June last year, the Baahubali star attended to his health, underwent surgeries for underlying issues, even as he shot for his upcoming film commitments, including The Raja Saab and Fauji.

Now, The Raja Saab is in the final leg of its post-production, and the team was reportedly planning a teaser launch in mid-June. However, before that, the short clip that would introduce viewers to the world created by director Maruthi was leaked online. In response to this unexpected breach, the makers issued a statement on social media, warning users against circulating the leaked footage.

“Strict action will be taken and handles will be suspended immediately if any leaked content from The Raja Saab is found. We request everyone to cooperate and stand with us in protecting the experience. Let’s celebrate responsibly. Be aware,” the post read.

Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt and Yogi Babu feature in The Raja Saab in prominent roles. With music composed by Thaman S, the film is all set to hit theatres on December 5, later this year.

Prabhas in a still from The Raja Saab | Image: YouTueb screengrab

The Raja Saab was earlier planned to hit the big screens in April this year. However, due to pending VFX work, the team postponed its release. Announcing the new release date, Maruthi shared a new film poster with "5 Dec in cinemas worldwide," written over it. "A day that promises a festival on the big screens just like we all dreamt of seeing our dearest darling #Prabhas. A lot more exciting days ahead… #TheRajaSaab," read the caption.