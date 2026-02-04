Ram Charan Rushes To Resume Peddi Shoot Within A Week Of Welcoming Twins: Report

Ram Charan recently embraced parenthood for the second time. The actor, along with his wife, Upasana Konidela, welcomed a boy and a girl on January 31. Fans of the actor have been stationed outside the hospital to celebrate the addition to the mega family. Amid this, a report claims that Ram Charan might rush back to fulfil his professional commitments.

Ram Charan to resume the shoot of Peddi soon

As per 123 Telugu, Ram Charan is determined to wrap up the remaining portions of Peddi on time for its release on March 27. However, the publication noted that owing to a large amount of work remaining on the project, the makers might eye another release date. The same report also claims that the actor is not going to let go of his professional requirements to tend to personal development.

As per the report, Ram Charan will cut short his paternity break to return to shoot on February 5 in Hyderabad. The Buchi Babu Sana directorial also stars Janvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. In November, the makers shared Janhvi's first look poster and also revealed her character's name as "Achiyyamma'. Earlier in September, the makers shared a powerful new poster of Ram Charan, coinciding with celebrations of his eighteen years in the industry. In a rugged, almost rebellious avatar, the actor was seen standing on a railway track, a backpack slung over his shoulder, lighting a beedi. The massive text "Peddi" formed the backdrop, while the top of the poster carried a celebratory note: "18 Years of Mega Powerstar Ram Charan -- The Journey Has Just Begun."



