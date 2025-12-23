Telugu Actor Sivaji Berated For Misogynistic Rant Over Women's Dressing, Dictating Actresses To ‘Wear Saris To Cover Saamaan’

Telugu actor Sivaji, who played the role of the villain in the recent movie Court, has left everyone severely furious with his recent remarks dictating women's clothing. Speaking at the pre-release event of Dhandora on Monday, the actor unabashedly went on a misogynistic rant, urging actresses and ‘women of today' to wear ‘fully covered’ clothes like a saree. Videos of his unsolicited monologue about female attire began doing the rounds on social media, with netizens intensely berating him. Some have demanded a public apology from the actor, while others have demanded a police case to be lodged against him.

What did Sivaji say about women's dressing?

Speaking at the pre-release event of an upcoming movie, the actor appreciated the host of the event for donning a saree. In Telugu, he said, “I request all heroines not to wear revealing outfits. Please wear sarees or dresses that cover the body fully. Beauty lies in complete attire or a saree, not in displaying physical assets.” He used derogatory words for women who dress otherwise and claimed that even though people compliment them to their face, they are insulted behind their backs.

He then added, "A woman is like nature. When nature is beautiful, we respect it. A woman is like my mother, whom I hold close to my heart." He gave examples of yesteryear actresses and Rashmika Mandanna sharing that they are respected because of their work, and they dress modestly. He concluded, "Freedom is precious—don’t lose it. People will respect you based on your conduct. Glamour should have limits; it should not cross a certain line."

Sivaji's comment draws ire on social media

Sivaji's remarks have left the internet in shock. Several social media users dug up his old comments, where he could be heard allegedly defending his grossly misogynistic character in the movie Court. Others pointed out that Sivaji's comment reeks of chauvinism and misogyny, where the burden to carry on tradition lies only on the women, while the men can continue to enjoy entitlement and privilege. Some even pointed out that the actor is preaching about Indian tradition while wearing jeans and a hoodie himself.



Sharpest criticism came from Singer Chinmayi Sripada, who is known to openly condemn sexism. She took to her X (formerly Twitter) account to write, “Telugu Actor Sivaji doles out unnecessary advice to actresses using slurs like ‘D************a’ saying they need to wear Saris to cover their ‘S*****n’ - a word incels use. Actor Shivaji played a villain in a fantastic film and ended up becoming the hero for incel boys. The point is – these are professional spaces where Shivaji is using words like ‘D************a’. He himself wears Jeans and a hoodie. He should wear only Dhotis and follow Indian culture. Wear bottu (bindi) and if he is married, wear the Kankanam (bracelet) and Mettelu (toe rings) to signify he is married. Unbelievable how women are treated here. Just unbelievable. (sic)"



Applauses, whistles, but not a single objection: Reactions from onlookers leave the internet ‘disappointed but not surprised’