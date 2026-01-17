The Raja Saab Completely Bombs At Box Office, What's Next For Prabhas?

One of the most anticipated movies, The Raja Saab, delivered much less than expected business at the box office. With Prabhas in the lead role, the movie opened to a massive fanfare. However, soon the business took a massive dip due to the overwhelmingly poor reviews.

With The Raja Saab, Prabhas registers one of his lowest grossers

Made on a reported budget of ₹400 crore, The Raja Saab has barely grossed over ₹130 crore in India in 8 days of theatrical run. Directed by Maruthi, the horror comedy is one of Prabhas' worst-performing movies. This comes amid the reports that the actor had taken a 33% fee cut for the movie.

Prabhas, who is otherwise a hit machine, barring the occasional flops such as Radhe Shyam and Adipurush, has largely disappointed his fans with The Raja Saab. Critiques of the movie spoke about the shoddy performance of the actor, shabby screenplay, logic-defying plot, poor VFX and comical storyline.

Despite releasing in pan-India style (in multiple languages) and during the Pogal/Makar Sankranti festivies, the movie failed to become a fruitful venture at the box office. The film has been outperformed by other Sankranthi releases such as Chiranjeevi's Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, among others. However, even after the setback, fans of Prabhas are hopeful that he will make a massive comeback soon.



Also Read: The Raja Saab Hindi Shows Cancelled Due To Poor Box Office Response

Advertisement

What's next for Prabhas?

While The Raja Saab might have disappointed, all hope is not lost for Rebel fans. The actor will see another release this year, Fauzi. The much-anticipated film directed by Hanu Raghavapudi will hit the big screens in two parts. The shooting for the movie is reportedly concluded, and it is eyeing an Independence Day 2026 release. An official announcement from the makers is expected soon.

Advertisement