ED Grills Vijay Deverakonda For Nearly 4-Hours In Online Betting Apps Case, Actor Assures Compliance In Investigation

Actor Vijay Deverakonda appeared before the Enforcement Directorate office in Basheerbagh, Hyderabad, on August 6 in a money laundering case linked to illegal online betting and gambling by certain platforms. He is among the over two dozen celebs and influencers who are being probed for "endorsing" online betting apps that are allegedly involved in generating "illicit" funds. In videos captured outside the ED office, Vijay avoided confrontation with the media and made his way to the authorities' office.





The actor made a hasty exit from the ED office after early 4 hours of questioning. As per sources, Vijay Deverakonda has submitted his bank account and other financial details to the officials. Speaking to the media stationed outside the ED office, the actor said, “I promoted only gaming Apps, not betting apps. ED had asked me a few questions, and I have given them all the details.” His latest movie, Kingdom, is running in cinema halls and has received mixed reviews at the box office.

The ED will record their statements under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said. ED officials are set to question Vijay regarding his bank transactions and other financial dealings possibly linked to the case. The ED has taken cognisance of as many as five state police FIRs to register its case against Tollywood actors and a number of other celebrities and social media influencers. These individuals are suspected to have “endorsed” online betting apps like Junglee Rummy, JeetWin, Lotus365 and others for a celebrity or endorsement fee, according to ED sources.