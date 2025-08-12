War 2: After CBFC Chops Kiara Advani’s Bikini Shots, YRF Voluntarily Introduces 28 Changes To The Hrithik Roshan - Jr. NTR Starrer, New Runtime Revealed

The excitement surrounding Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and Kiara Advani starrer War 2 has reached the stratosphere with its release date, 14th August, just round the corner. CBFC had earlier asked to remove about 9 seconds of ‘sensual scenes’ from the movie which reportedly included the much-talked about bikini scene featuring Kiara Advani and Hrithik Roshan which we got a glimpse of in the recently released Aavan Javaan song.

After makers complied with the request, they already received the U16+ certification from CBFC, but now, as per Bollywood Hungama reports, the makers have approached the regulatory body once again as they want to voluntarily shorten the narrative of the film.

The same media report also reveals that YRF has made changes to about 28 scenes in total with most of the cuts only being a few seconds long. These include a few action scenes, a chase scene, and certain dialogues. The runtime of the film now stands at 173.24 minutes instead of 179.49 minutes.