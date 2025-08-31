Watch: Sara Ali Khan Participates In Ganga Aarti At Varanasi's Dashashwamedh Ghat After Chaos Ensues On Film Set In Prayagraj

Sara Ali Khan participated in the Ganga Aarti at Varanasi's Dashashwamedh Ghat on August 30. The Kedarnath actress was seen offering prayers amidst the sounds of bells and drums, and the chanting of mantras. Dressed in a traditional white ensemble, videos and photos of Sara Ali Khan from the temple visit are now viral online.

After chaos at Pati, Patni Aur Woh 2 set, Sara Ali Khan visits Varanasi

For the temple visit, Sara Ali Khan opted for a simple white suit set and kept her makeup minimal. The President of Ganga Seva Nidhi, Sushant Mishra, and other officials welcomed the Love Aaj Kal actress with an angavastra and prasad. For the uninitiated, Sara has participated in the Ganga Aarti several times before with her actress mother, Amrita Singh.

Sara Ali Khan's latest visit comes as the shoot for her next Pati, Patni aur Woh 2 is underway. The cast and crew members of the movie were shooting in Prayagraj in the last week. The actress seemingly took a small break from the shoot to visit Prayagraj, which is a little over an hour away from Prayagraj.