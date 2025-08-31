Updated 31 August 2025 at 10:10 IST
Watch: Sara Ali Khan Participates In Ganga Aarti At Varanasi's Dashashwamedh Ghat After Chaos Ensues On Film Set In Prayagraj
Sara Ali Khan travelled to Varanasi, where she offered prayers and participated in the Ganga aarti performed at the Dashashwamedh Ghat. Videos and photos of the actress are now viral on social media.
Sara Ali Khan participated in the Ganga Aarti at Varanasi's Dashashwamedh Ghat on August 30. The Kedarnath actress was seen offering prayers amidst the sounds of bells and drums, and the chanting of mantras. Dressed in a traditional white ensemble, videos and photos of Sara Ali Khan from the temple visit are now viral online.
After chaos at Pati, Patni Aur Woh 2 set, Sara Ali Khan visits Varanasi
For the temple visit, Sara Ali Khan opted for a simple white suit set and kept her makeup minimal. The President of Ganga Seva Nidhi, Sushant Mishra, and other officials welcomed the Love Aaj Kal actress with an angavastra and prasad. For the uninitiated, Sara has participated in the Ganga Aarti several times before with her actress mother, Amrita Singh.
Sara Ali Khan's latest visit comes as the shoot for her next Pati, Patni aur Woh 2 is underway. The cast and crew members of the movie were shooting in Prayagraj in the last week. The actress seemingly took a small break from the shoot to visit Prayagraj, which is a little over an hour away from Prayagraj.
The shooting for Pati, Patni aur Woh 2 also hit an unexpected roadblock. The actors, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, were shooting in the Civil Lines area of Prayagraj on Wednesday when the crew members were allegedly assaulted by locals. Videos from the site emerged online showing youth reportedly assaulting the film’s production head, Zoheb Solapurwala. In another clip, Sara and Ayushman, too, could be seen getting into a serious, heated exchange. As per reports, an FIR has been filed in the case. The shooting has been halted currently and is likely to resume from September 11.
