NASA Satellite SD13 Wave Detector Rumour - Was It True? Fact Check

CLAIM:

This is the NASA satellite sd13 rumour that we are reviewing and writing about.

RATING:

False

What’s the rumour about?

On March 22 between 7 am to 9 pm IST, India observed Janta Curfew. During this day, at 5 pm IST, many Indians came out their balconies and started clapping, banging utensils and even ringing bells as a sense of gratitude for all the essential service workers who work all day during this time of coronavirus outbreak.

A few minutes after the show of gratitude, a rumour started circulating in the form of social media forwards, claiming that the sound wave created by clapping and banging utensils at 5 pm killed the coronavirus.

By some reasons, many people started believing the rumour and started forwarding it to their contacts. Take a look at the message that was being forwarded.

The message claimed that even the NASA satellite showed a LIVE telecast that showcased the virus retreating at 5 pm on March 22.

According to the message, the NASA SD13 wave detector had detected the cosmic level sound waves that were created by the clapping and banging and even a bio-satellite proved that the virus had started weakening.

Image courtesy: Whatsapp forwards

Facebook forwards about NASA sd13 rumour

Image courtesy: Facebook

Image courtesy: Facebook

Republic did a fact check for the NASA SD13 rumour

The statement is false - No NASA officials confirmed this rumour either via their social media or website. They don't even have anything called an SD13 wave detector.

The statement about the bio-satellite to track developments of the virus is false, as satellites cannot track the developments of a microbe. The bio-satellites are the means to assess the effect of space like cosmic radiation, weightlessness, etc. on biological matter.

Check out the Google trend analysis of the "NASA satellite sd13 rumour" proving how much of a widespread this rumour had been, and why people wanted to know the truth about it.

Google trends analysis of this rumour

Image courtesy: Google Trends

In recent days, there have been many rumours like this, including the "Russia left 800 lions the streets to ensure that no person is walking on the streets". Republic TV had done a fact check report on the same rumour as well. Take a look at the link below.

Amidst such fake news that is widespread in the country, the government has asked social media companies to control the spread of such rumours. Even an advisory was sent out to them on March 20 to remove any misinformation about COVID-19 aka Coronavirus and initiate awareness campaigns so that people can identify a hoax or rumour before sharing it with others.

What you should do other than spread a hoax?

Practice social distancing so that even if you do contract the virus, you would at least avoid spreading it to others who might contract it.

Practice self-quarantining yourself if you have been to any location where you suspect the presence of COVID-19 patients.

Disclaimer: The fact check is based on the analysis of several other reports/ tweets/pics.

