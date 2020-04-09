FACT CHECK: Is Video Showing South Africans Looting Shops During COVID-19 Lockdown True?

Claim: South Africa's COVID-19 lockdown lead to rampant looting of shops and supermarkets.

What is the rumour about?

The news that lockdown in South Africa will collapse if not controlled is being coupled with many incidents that are occurring in South Africa.

Recently, the UN warned Africa to imply strict control measures to put a hold on to the increasing COVID-19 cases. As otherwise, the continent is estimated to face complete economic collapse. The number of positive coronavirus cases has already exceeded 10,000 where the number of deaths is over 500.

Amidst this, many videos are surfacing on the internet showcasing that people are looting the shops and supermarkets, owing to the 21-day lockdown that the government has imposed since March 27, 2020.

Image courtesy: Facebook

Image courtesy: Facebook

Google Trends

After an analysis of the Google Trends with respect to the South Africa looting incident, one can see that the people have been hugely interested to know about the same. The maximum number of searches was found to be done on April 8, 2020.

Image courtesy: Google Trends

Rating: False

Republic World did a fact check on the "South Africa looting incident" rumour

The video showing people looting a supermarket is also reported to be an old incident as the video was found to be on Facebook since September 4, 2019.

claim. The video showing people looting a supermarket is also reported to be an old incident as the video was found to be on Facebook since September 4, 2019.

Even the video showing people running on the streets holding carcasses is not a current incident and has no connection with coronavirus lockdown. The incident is from September 26, 2019, when a butchery was looted in Valhalla Park in Cape Town one day ahead of their Heritage Day celebrations. Take a look at the snip below.

Image courtesy: Twitter

Valhalla Park butchery just now(yesterday). Looted by the community. This is how our own people break down our communities, for the sake of certain individuals.(from my Neighborhood group pic.twitter.com/LBg41TYUl8 — Tshangisa (@skoma83) September 24, 2019

Reportedly, the residents of the Valhalla Park in Cape Town were held responsible for the butchery looting incident. Some reports state that the butchery looting was carried out on the orders of local gangsters in preparation for the Heritage Day celebrations.

However, there was a liquor looting incident that occurred on April 5, 2020, at Langa, Cape Town. Two suspects have been arrested for now. This was seen amidst the banning o liquor stores in South Africa amidst the 21-day Coronavirus lockdown.

