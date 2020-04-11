Fact Check: Did Ratan Tata Make A Comment About India's Economic Downfall Due To COVID-19?

The ongoing coronavirus is going to have a rippling effect on the global economy. It is quite evident that the pandemic has led to a financial crunch due to unforeseen events. But even during the time of such despair and scrutiny, a number of people on social media are sharing unverified and fake messages which can lead to causing paranoia and confusion between people.

Claim -

A recent social media post is suggesting that the chairman of the Tata Group, Ratan Tata has said that the coronavirus pandemic is going to have catastrophic effects for the Indian economy. The post claims that Ratan Tata believes the Indian economy is going to experience a downfall after the pandemic. Through the post goes on furthermore to share a motivating message that the economy can bounce back surely, it attributes the content of the post to Ratan Tata.

Rating - False

No comments were made by Ratan Tata on the Indian economy. A leading news daily also reached out to Debasis Ray from the corporate communication team of Tata Trust and confirmed that no such statement has been made by Ratan Tata. Be it Tata group's official website or the social media accounts of Rata Tata, no official source is suggesting that the comments on the downfall of the Indian economy were made by him. On the other hand, Ratan Tata has donated ₹500 crores towards the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The COVID 19 crisis is one of the toughest challenges we will face as a race. The Tata Trusts and the Tata group companies have in the past risen to the needs of the nation. At this moment, the need of the hour is greater than any other time. pic.twitter.com/y6jzHxUafM — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) March 28, 2020

Origin -

The post first went viral on Facebook where it was shared on April 9, 2020. The same post was then shared by many social media users. Whereas, the same post without the attributes given to Ratan Tata was also found on a website named 'Purplerealtors'.

Google Trends analysis -

Ratan Tata is considered to be one of the most prominent businessmen living in India right now. hence, any public statement made by him is deemed to be important by many. As the fake article claimed that Ratan Tata has spoken about the downfall of the Indian economy, a number of internet users took to Google and searched for the post's credibility. Check it out -

