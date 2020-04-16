Fact Check: Does Vitamin D Protect From Coronavirus? Find Out

The virus COVID-19 has been slowly gripping the nations of the world and has affected a large number of the population. Scientists around the world are trying to find the cure or vaccine for the virus while the doctors are stressing on maintaining social distancing. There have been many rumours that are passing around that Vitamin D helps with the coronavirus cure.

Claim:

A claim that has been making rounds on the internet says that Vitamin D is a crucial element in order to cure coronavirus. These also talk about how one needs to increase the intake of vitamin D and of food items containing the same. The backing to this claim is that Vitamin D boosts immunity and thus helps in coronavirus.

Rating: Mixed

While Vitamin D is not a cure for coronavirus, it helps in boosting the immunity system of the body. This helps the body to have greater strength and energy, which in turn helps in reducing the risk of getting a respiratory infection. Since COVID-19 is known to attack the respiratory system of the body, a strong system will be able to easily resist the effects of this deadly virus.

Low Vitamin D occurs in 90% of patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), a common feature of advanced #COVID19 & is associated with longer time on ventilation. So:



D is VIP for COVID



Links for non-docs and docs:https://t.co/fTo1oPU6wphttps://t.co/CChjMrRDLg — David Sinclair, PhD (@davidasinclair) April 13, 2020

Vitamin D helps in boosting immunity, thus making the body strong and healthy

Origin:

The claims and rumours that Vitamin D helps in the fight against coronavirus are being shared on various social media platforms. As per a research done by Dr Gareth Davies (PhD), Dr Joanna Byers (MBChB), Dr Attila R Garami (MD, PhD) from the UK, Vitamin D plays a key role in treating patients of coronavirus as it helps to strengthen the respiratory system and boosts immunity. It can also help prevent from extracting COVID-19. Another study in Trinity College Dublin also talked about how Vitamin D plays a critical role in preventing respiratory infections, reducing the use of antibiotics and also boosting the immune system.

