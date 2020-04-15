Fact Check: Is The Modi Govt Offering ₹ 15,000 To Indians under A PM Scheme Amid Covid?

Since the time the Covid lockdown has been announced in the country, the government and other officials have been trying their best to provide for the daily wage workers and the financially unstable families of the country. Taking advantage of this, there are people who are using hoaxes in order to spread wrong rumours. One of such rumours that made rounds of social media is that the Prime Minister is giving every Indian ₹15,000.

Claim:

One message that is being shared on Whatsapp, Facebook, and Twitter is that the Prime Minister is giving ₹ 15,000 to all Indians under a PM scheme of the year 2020. The message also includes a link to a website where one comes across the form. In the form, one has to fill in their name, phone number, address and pin code.

Here is the message:

भारत के प्रधान मंत्री इन कठिन परिस्थिति में सभी भारतीयों को 15 हजार रुपय की मदत कर रहे है, आप भी निचे दी गई लिंक पर क्लिक करके फॉर्म भरे और अपने 15 हजार रुपय प्राप्त करे। https://pm15000rs.blogspot.com/

Rating: False

The claim is false and misleading. The Prime Minister has no scheme to give ₹15,000 to each citizen in India. The Press Information Bureau's fact check account also informed that the message and the site is fake.

दावा : कठिन परिस्तिथियों के बीच, पीएम हर भारतीय को 15 हजार रुपय की मदद दे रहे हैं जिसे प्राप्त करने के लिए दिए गए लिंक पर क्लिक करके फॉर्म भरना होगा।



तथ्य :यह दावा बिलकुल झूठ है,व दिया गया लिंक फर्जी है|



कृप्या अफवाहों और जालसाज़ों से दूर रहें| pic.twitter.com/BrgEJYeUCW — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 14, 2020

PM Modi is not offering ₹ 15,000 to Indian citizens

Origin:

The hoax of PM Modi offering Rs. 15000 under a PM Yojana was shared on various social media portals along with the link to the form. It is not safe to fill out this form and also fall for such misleading ideas. The form asks for personal information which can be used for destructive purposes. Another important thing that debunks this hoax is that the site is a bootstrap example version rather than a proper built up website. This can be seen when one opens the tab and the name of the tab is 'Bootstrap Example'.

We filled the form with false information to check what is the next process in the form. A page opens up where it asks one to share the link to 5 people on Whatsapp and they will receive the said amount. It also says that through the given mobile number, you will be contacted. It is advisable to always check the authenticity of anything before providing them with your personal information.

