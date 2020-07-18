Fact Check: Three Eyed Baby Born In Germany? Video Goes Viral But Here's The Truth

Origin

A video of a three-eyed baby born in Germany is doing rounds on social media. The video which is being circulated on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter shows a baby with two normal eyes and one on the forehead. While such videos are generally passed off as fake, this one gained attention as some social media pages had shared the video with a post saying that an Indian sage had predicted about the birth of such a baby centuries ago. Here's the video in question:

Three-eyed baby in Germany

In the video, the three-eyed in Germany is called 'Zack' by an unknown voice after which a female voice follows. The baby is sitting on a stroller. If the video is observed closely, the third eye on the forehead of the three-eyed baby is superimposed digitally. The movement of the eye on the forehead is as same as the left pupil which is a give away that the video is a case of digital editing. According to video editors, such kind of editing is very much possible and simple as well.

When the short clip of the thee eyed baby in born Germany emerged, many social media pages linked it to a prediction of an Indian sage who had made a 'prophecy' that such a baby would be born in a foreign country. A YouTube user also put up the video with 'Craniofacial duplication' as a caption to reinforce the authenticity of the video. Craniofacial duplication is a congenital defect, that causes duplication of some facial features. However, there is no credible evidence to back that this is the same baby.

Three-eyed baby in Germany prediction

According to a prophecy made by a sage in south India in the 17th century, a three eyed baby will be born in a foreign country. It is also claimed by many social media pages that the same sage had predicted the outbreak of coronavirus. However, the veracity of claims is dubious.

Google Trend Analysis

As the video started going viral on social media and WhatsApp, a number of people took to Google to search more about the three eyed baby born in Germany. This resulted in a surge of search results for the same. Take a look at the graphs below.

The above searches denote searches for three-eyed baby in Germany resulted in the top as well as rising trends when it came to Google. However, there was no credible evidence that can be said that such a baby was actually born. The same video has also been flagged off as fake.