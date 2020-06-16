Neha Kakkar Shares A Heartwarming Poem By Her Brother In Memory Of Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death was a huge blow to his fans, family, and his friends in the Bollywood film industry. After Sushant Singh Rajput took his own life, several big-name celebs took to social media to pay their last respects for the late actor. Neha Kakkar's brother, Tony Kakkar, even wrote a heartfelt poem in memory of Sushant Singh Rajput. In his poem, Neha Kakkar's brother spoke about how something was "bothering him" after Sushant's passing.

Neha Kakkar shares a heartfelt poem created by her brother in memory of Sushant

Above is the poem that was recently shared online by Neha Kakkar. In the caption for the post, Neha Kakkar wished peace for Sushant Singh Rajput. She then added that she would always remain a fan of the late actor. The singer also thanked her brother, Tony Kakkar, for his heartfelt poem dedicated to the late actor.

In his poem, Tony Kakkar talked about the pain that Sushant Singh Rajput felt when his dreams were 'shattered'. Neha Kakkar's brother also wrote down an emotional message for Sushant in the caption for his video. The poet stated that depression was the worst illness and people needed to speak their hearts out. He also added that people should never hesitate to speak out their mind. The poet then stated that Sushant will always be missed and he also called the actor a "real-life Hero".

Sushant Singh Rajput found dead on June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his home in Mumbai. This incident occurred only a few days after Sushant Singh Rajput's former celebrity manager, Disha Salian, took her own life by jumping off the 14th floor of her building. The police found no suicide note at Sushant Singh's residence, though they did find some medication that implied that the actor was suffering from depression for a few months.

An official statement was released by the team of Sushant Singh Rajput

''It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.''

