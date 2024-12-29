Kerala Style Nei Choru, Neychoru Vegetarian Recipe For South Indian Lunch

1/8:

Ingredients:

1.5 cups kaima rice (seeraga samba rice) or basmati rice – 300 grams

4 tablespoons Ghee (clarified butter)

12 to 15 cashews

1 tablespoon raisins

1 cup thinly sliced onions



/ Image: Instagram

2/8:

1 tej patta (Indian bay leaf)

1 inch cinnamon

3 cloves

3 green cardamoms

3 cups water

salt as required

1 to 2 tablespoon coriander leaves (cilantro) – for garnish

/ Image: Instagram

3/8:

Rinse kaima rice or basmati rice in water, soak for 20-30 minutes, drain, and set aside.



/ Image: Instagram

4/8:

Heat ghee in a pan. Keep the heat to low or medium.



/ Image: Instagram

5/8:

Add ½ cup of thinly sliced onions and sauté on low to medium heat until they turn crisp and golden.



/ Image: Instagram

6/8:

Remove fried onions and set them aside. In the same pan, fry 12-15 cashews until golden.



/ Image: Instagram

7/8:

Remove the mixture with a slotted spoon and set it aside. Next, add 1 tablespoon of raisins, allowing them to puff up, then remove and set them aside.



/ Image: Instagram

8/8:

Sauté spices, onions, rice, salt, and water in a pan. Cover, simmer, and serve with fried onions, cashews, raisins, and coriander leaves.



/ Image: Instagram