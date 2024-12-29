Published 23:55 IST, December 29th 2024
Kerala Style Nei Choru, Neychoru Vegetarian Recipe For South Indian Lunch
Nei Choru, a Malabar special dish, is a variation of delish ghee rice made with rice, ghee, spices, and dry fruits. It uses a special rice variety called kaima.
1/8:
Ingredients:
1.5 cups kaima rice (seeraga samba rice) or basmati rice – 300 grams
4 tablespoons Ghee (clarified butter)
12 to 15 cashews
1 tablespoon raisins
1 cup thinly sliced onions
2/8:
1 tej patta (Indian bay leaf)
1 inch cinnamon
3 cloves
3 green cardamoms
3 cups water
salt as required
1 to 2 tablespoon coriander leaves (cilantro) – for garnish
/ Image: Instagram
3/8:
Rinse kaima rice or basmati rice in water, soak for 20-30 minutes, drain, and set aside.
4/8:
Heat ghee in a pan. Keep the heat to low or medium.
5/8:
Add ½ cup of thinly sliced onions and sauté on low to medium heat until they turn crisp and golden.
6/8:
Remove fried onions and set them aside. In the same pan, fry 12-15 cashews until golden.
7/8:
Remove the mixture with a slotted spoon and set it aside. Next, add 1 tablespoon of raisins, allowing them to puff up, then remove and set them aside.
8/8:
Sauté spices, onions, rice, salt, and water in a pan. Cover, simmer, and serve with fried onions, cashews, raisins, and coriander leaves.
