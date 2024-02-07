According to INSACOG data, there are 814 SARS-CoV-2 sequences of JN.1 across 18 states and UTs | Image: PTI

New Delhi: India has registered 2,083 cases COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 and its lineages till January 29, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) said. According to INSACOG data, there are 814 SARS-CoV-2 sequences of JN.1 across 18 states and UTs while its sub-lineage JN.1.1 has been detected in 943 cases.

JN.1.11 has been detected in 244 cases while the rest of the cases were detected in the sub-lineages of JN.1. Last month, the Centre asked the states and Union Territories to maintain a constant vigil amid detection of new variants in the country.

The World Health Organisation has classified JN.1 as a separate "variant of interest" given its rapidly-increasing spread, but said it poses a "low" global public health risk. The JN.1 sub-variant of the coronavirus was previously classified as a variant of interest (VOI) as part of the BA.2.86 sub-lineages, the parent lineage that is classified as a VOI, the world body said.

(With PTI inputs)


