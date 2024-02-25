English
Updated February 25th, 2024 at 22:42 IST

Amy Schumer Diagnosed With Cushing Syndrome - Here's What It Means

Amy Schumer's recent revelation of her cushing syndrome diagnosis has brought discussion about the hormonal disorder to the forefront. What is it?

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Amy Schumer
Amy Schumer | Image:AP
Amy Schumer's recent appearance on the The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, made her the subject of intense internet trolling. Most of the internet ire stood directed at the comedian and actress' physical appearance, something that has often been a hot topic of debate among the trolling community. In addressing the trolling, Schumer, through an interview published in a recent News Not Noise newsletter, opened up about her cushing syndrome diagnosis, a revelation which has fueled conversation about the condition.

What is cushing syndrome?


The main player when it comes to cushing syndrome are the cortisol levels in the body. As per a Mayo Clinic report, cushing syndrome is a direct result of the body's cortisol levels being too high - this can either be due to natural causes, or due to medication called glucocorticoids which impact the body in a manner similar to high cortisol levels. Additionally, cushing syndrome is not gender specific and can affect both men and women. 

The report goes on to elaborate how the cortisol levels in the body can reach high levels. The adrenocorticotropic hormone in the pituitary gland controls the body's cortisol levels. Some tumors make adrenocorticotropic hormone, which creates more cortisol and can cause the condition. The Mayo Clinic report further elaborates how issues in the adrenal gland can also lead to a cushing syndrome diagnosis.

What are the symptoms?


The Mayo Clinic report elaborates how among women, weight gain is among the first symptoms, particularly in the trunk, arms, legs and face - the last of it also being referred to as moon face. A fatty lump between the shoulders, also called buffalo hump, is another tell tale sign. Pink or purple stretch marks on the stomach, hips, thighs, breasts and underarms, thin skin that bruises easily, slow wound healing and acne are all symptoms of the syndrome.

Separately, in men, cushing syndrome symptoms involve lower sex drive and fertility. If you happen to be experiencing a combination of any of the aforementioned symptoms, contact your health care provider for a screening and check up right away. 

Published February 25th, 2024 at 22:42 IST

