Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 23:49 IST
Benefits Of Bay Leaves: Here's Why You Need To Add Tej Patta To Your Daily Diet
Embrace the holistic benefits of Bay leaves or Tej Patta transcending their role in the kitchen to become a valued element of your health and well-being.
- Health
- 2 min read
Bay leaves, known as tej patta, extend beyond culinary use, boasting age-old medicinal benefits. From aiding diabetes management and improving digestion to combating respiratory conditions and fungal infections, these leaves are a powerhouse of health. Discover how bay leaves contribute to stress reduction, inflammation control, heart health, hair wellness, and even showcase promising anti-cancer properties, making them a versatile addition to both your kitchen and well-being routine.
Unlocking the health secrets of Bay leaves
Managing diabetes:
Bay leaves prove effective in lowering sugar levels, and beneficial for those at risk or dealing with type 2 diabetes. Additionally, they contribute to reducing bad cholesterol levels.
Digestive wellness:
Beneficial for the gastrointestinal system, bay leaves prevent gastric damage, promote urination, and aid in kidney health. Their organic compounds assist with an upset stomach, irritable bowel syndrome, and overall digestion.
Respiratory relief
The essential oil from bay leaves provides relief for various respiratory conditions, making them valuable for respiratory health.
Anti-Fungal defense
With antifungal properties, bay leaves combat fungal conditions and protect the skin from infections, highlighting their versatile health benefits.
Stress reduction
The presence of linalool in bay leaves helps lower stress and anxiety levels, offering natural soothing qualities to calm the mind and potentially reduce the risk of depression.
Inflammation control
Containing sesquiterpene lactones, bay leaves fight inflammation by inhibiting nitric oxide production, addressing one of the root causes of inflammation.
Heart-health support
Rich in rutin and caffeic acid, bay leaves contribute to stronger heart capillary walls, promoting heart health and aiding in lowering bad cholesterol levels.
Hair wellness
Steeping bay leaves in water and rubbing the infused liquid on the scalp after shampooing can alleviate dandruff issues, showcasing the herb's benefits for hair health.
Anticancer properties
Studies suggest bay leaves exhibit anticancer potential, with a combination of antioxidants and organic compounds working to combat cancer-causing free radicals.
Embrace the holistic benefits of bay leaves, transcending their role in the kitchen to become a valued element of your health and well-being journey.
Published January 22nd, 2024 at 23:49 IST
