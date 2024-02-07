Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 15:57 IST

Can Cervical Cancer Go Undetected? Early Signs You Should Not Miss

Lock Upp fame Poonam Pandey passed away due to cervical cancer and here's everything you need to know about the disease that took her life.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
a representational image of a patient with cervical cancer
a representational image of a patient with cervical cancer | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Popular actress and model Poonam Pandey passed away earlier today due to cervical cancer. Her sudden passing away has raised concerns surrounding whether this disease always comes with a disclaimer or can be undetectable. Here’s everything you need to know about Cervical Cancer.

Cervical cancer is a significant health concern for women worldwide and is characterised by the abnormal growth of cells in the cervix which is the lower part of the uterus. While it may not always exhibit early symptoms, understanding its signs, detection methods, and precautionary measures is crucial for women's health.

What are the signs and symptoms of cervical cancer?

Cervical cancer can be difficult to detect in its initial stages, often presenting no apparent signs. However, as it progresses, Mayo Clinic reports its symptoms including abnormal vaginal bleeding, pelvic pain and discomfort during intercourse. Unexplained weight loss and fatigue can also be indicative of advanced stages.

What is the detection and diagnosis of cervical cancer?

According to Mayo Clinic, regular screenings including Pap smears and HPV tests, play an important role in detecting cervical abnormalities before they develop into cancer. Pap smears, recommended for women aged 21 to 65 can identify precancerous or cancerous cells. HPV tests check for the presence of high-risk human papillomavirus and are often performed alongside Pap smears. Additionally, routine gynaecological examinations are essential for monitoring any irregularities.

Can cervical cancer go undetected?

Cervical cancer can indeed go undetected, especially in its early stages when symptoms may be subtle or absent. Regular screenings enhance the likelihood of early detection and prevent the progression of abnormal cells into cancer. However, neglecting routine check-ups increases the risk of the disease remaining undetected until more advanced stages, making treatment challenging.

What are the precautions and treatments for cervical cancer?

Mayo Clinic reports preventing cervical cancer involves adopting precautionary measures. Vaccination against HPV, especially before sexual activity begins, protects against the virus responsible for many cervical cancers.

In cases where cervical cancer is diagnosed, treatment options vary based on the stage and severity. Treatment may involve surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy or a combination, tailored to the individual's specific condition. Early-stage cervical cancer is often more treatable owing to the importance of timely screenings.

With Inputs from Mayo Clinic.

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 15:30 IST

