Can Exercise Delay Ageing? NIH Breaks Down the Science

Ageing gracefully is more about staying active than merely adding years to your life. By focusing on physical strength, flexibility, posture, and balance, you can maintain independence and vitality well into your later years. A recent study has however explained about the effects.

Does daily work out routine help in slowing down ageing?

According to a report in NIH, physical fitness can attenuate multi-system age declines. Here are few aspects which can undue fatigue and carry out daly tasks with vigour and alertness.

- Maximal oxygen uptake (VO2max; sometimes referred to as maximal aerobic capacity or simply aerobic capacity or aerobic endurance) is a main indicator of cardiorespiratory fitness.

Representative image for exercise | Source: Freepik

- A a measure of impaired walking capability (either low gait speed or a limited endurance [distance] in a 6-min walk), together with an appendicular lean mass of less than 2 standard deviations of a sex- and ethnically-corrected normal level for individuals 20–30 years old.

- The effects of ageing on cardiorespiratory and muscle fitness (especially sarcopenia), alone or in combination with co-morbidities such as neurodegeneration, is the “frailty syndrome.

What are the effects of benefits of exercise?

Cardiorespiratory fitness or or aerobic fitness is a measure of how well oxygen is delivered to muscles and organs while performing physical activity. With age, as muscles weaken, the capacity of circulatory and respiratory systems to supply oxygen declines. Cycling, running and aerobic exercises can help improve cardiorespiratory fitness.

- According to NIH, Regular exercise, particularly dynamic exercise of moderate intensity involves mostly the aerobic energy pathway and large muscle mass.

- It also increases endothelial nitric oxide (NO•) production and thus vascular tone regulation.