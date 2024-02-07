Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 23:44 IST
Clueless About The 5 AM Club? Here's What You Should Know About The Viral Wellness Trend
The 5 AM club trend has taken over the internet by storm and here's everything you need to know about it.
- Health
- 3 min read
To find a more successful and fulfilling life, many turn to innovative strategies. One such approach gaining popularity is the concept of the 5 AM Club, as advocated by Canadian self-help writer and leadership expert Robin Sharma in his 2018 international bestseller.
What is the 5 AM Club all about?
The essence of the 5 AM Club is straightforward: wake up at 5 AM and dedicate the first hour of the day to personal well-being. While the idea of rising before the sun may seem daunting, Sharma contends that this shift in routine can lead to enhanced productivity, improved mood and overall well-being.
Sharma's inspiration for the 5 AM Club stems from his own morning routine, where he engages in exercise, self-reflection, and personal growth during the first hour of his day. Neuroscience supports this approach as the brain is in a theta brainwave state upon waking, fostering a calm and creative mental activity.
Starting the day early, particularly with a focus on oneself, sets a positive tone that can influence the entire day. Studies indicate that a positive mental state in the morning contributes to a more productive and less stressful day overall.
What are the benefits of waking up at 5 AM?
1. Enhanced performance: Capitalising on the brain's peak activity in the morning, early risers can devote their peak concentration to important tasks while completing more before fatigue sets in.
2. Improved sleep: Early risers often establish healthy sleep patterns which translate to better energy levels and an improved mood.
3. Reduced stress: Incorporating exercise into the morning routine lowers stress levels and sets a positive tone for the day.
4. Increased proactiveness: Morning people tend to be more proactive and benefit from disciplined planning and stronger habits.
5. Better morning rhythm: Waking up at 5 AM ensures emerging from the morning fog and allows for a focused and productive start to the day.
For those considering joining the 5 AM Club, Sharma offers practical advice:
1. Keep an eye on the prize: Developing a new habit takes time and consistency. Celebrate progress and personalise your routine to make waking up early a sustainable practice.
2. Adjust your sleep routine: Aim for at least seven hours of quality sleep by establishing a bedtime routine. Prioritise uninterrupted sleep for optimal benefits.
3. Define your morning routine: Sharma suggests a 20/20/20 formula – 20 minutes of movement, 20 minutes of reflection on goals, and 20 minutes to learn a new skill. Personalise your routine to align with your goals.
Sharma also emphasised that the 5 AM Club is not just about the morning routine but about developing good habits in various aspects of life. He introduced four "interior empires" for personal development:
1. Mindset: Pay attention to the information you absorb to shape positive thinking.
2. Heartset: Enhance emotional intelligence for better self-understanding and relationship building.
3. Healthset: Recognize the positive link between exercise, mental health, and professional performance.
4. Soulset: Incorporate self-reflection through activities like journaling and meditation.
Whether embracing the 5 AM Club or adopting a personalised morning routine, the key is to start the day with intention and self-focus. The benefits, from increased productivity to improved overall well-being, make the effort worthwhile. So, step away from the snooze button and consider the positive impact of dedicating the first hour of your day to personal growth and success.
