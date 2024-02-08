Advertisement

As North India experiences the chilly embrace of a coldwave, it becomes crucial to prioritise health and well-being. The drop in temperatures can pose various challenges to the body, and taking precautionary measures is essential to stay warm and healthy. Here are some tips to protect yourself during the current coldwave in North India.

Dress in layers

Layering your clothing is an effective way to trap heat close to your body. Start with thermal or moisture-wicking base layers to keep sweat away, add insulating layers for warmth, and top it off with a waterproof and windproof outer layer to shield against the biting cold.

Keep extremities covered

Don't forget to cover your extremities. Wear gloves to protect your hands, a warm hat to cover your head, and thick socks to keep your feet warm. These areas are more susceptible to heat loss, and proper covering helps in retaining body warmth.

Wear gloves to protect your hand | Image: Unsplash

Stay hydrated

Despite the cold weather, it's crucial to stay hydrated. The dry, cold air can lead to increased fluid loss through respiration. Drink warm fluids like herbal teas, soups, and hot water to stay hydrated and maintain body temperature.

Use moisturisers

Cold weather often brings dry air, which can lead to skin dryness and irritation. Regularly apply moisturisers to keep your skin hydrated and prevent issues like chapping and cracking. Use lip balm to protect your lips from becoming dry and chapped.

Consume nutrient-rich foods

A well-balanced diet is essential to support your body's immune system during cold weather. Include foods rich in vitamins and minerals, such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, and whole grains, to enhance your overall health and resilience against seasonal illnesses.

Be cautious on the roads

Cold weather can lead to wet and slippery roads. If you need to travel, exercise caution while driving or walking. Use appropriate footwear, drive slowly, and be aware of changing road conditions. Navigate your way safely through vision-clouding fog.

Be cautious on the road | Image: Unsplash

Exercise indoors

Ditch your long morning walks and maintain your physical activity routine by opting for indoor exercises during extreme cold weather. Whether it's home workouts, yoga, or going to a gym, staying active helps generate body heat and keeps you healthy.

Use room heaters safely

If using room heaters, ensure they are in good working condition and follow safety guidelines. Keep the room well-ventilated, and avoid using heaters while sleeping to prevent accidents or health issues related to excessive dryness.