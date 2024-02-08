English
Updated January 16th, 2024 at 13:03 IST

Cold Wave In North India: These Hot Drinks Can Soothe Your Sore Throat

One effective way to find solace amidst the chilly weather is by indulging in hot drinks that will both warm your body and also provide relief to your throat.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Hot Drinks Can Soothe Your Sore Throat
Hot Drinks Can Soothe Your Sore Throat | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
As cold waves sweep through, bringing chilly winds and dropping temperatures, the need for comfort becomes paramount. One delicious and effective way to find solace amidst the cold weather is by indulging in hot drinks that not only warm your body but also provide soothing relief to your throat. Here's a list of some comforting beverages that can be your go-to companions during a cold wave.

Herbal teas

Herbal teas, infused with various medicinal herbs and spices, are a perfect choice to soothe your throat. Chamomile tea, known for its calming properties, can help alleviate throat discomfort. Ginger tea, with its anti-inflammatory benefits, is excellent for reducing inflammation and providing warmth. Peppermint tea not only refreshes your senses but also has a soothing effect on your throat.

Herbal tea is good for throat | Image: Unsplash

Hot water with honey and lemon

A classic remedy that never fails to bring comfort – hot water with honey and lemon. Honey coats the throat, providing relief from irritation, while lemon adds a burst of vitamin C to boost your immune system. This concoction is not only delicious but also an effective way to combat throat discomfort during the cold wave.

Warm broths and soups

Nourishing broths and soups not only warm you from the inside but also offer a gentle way to soothe your throat. Chicken soup, vegetable broth, or a hot bowl of miso soup can be both comforting and healing. The steam from the soup also helps to relieve nasal congestion, a common cold wave companion.

Hot soup is comforting | Image: Unsplash

Golden milk

Known for its anti-inflammatory properties, turmeric can be a potent ally during the cold wave. A turmeric latte, often referred to as golden milk, or haldi wala doodh, combines turmeric with warm milk and other spices like cardamom and clove. This beverage not only warms you but also provides potential relief for sore throats and cold symptoms.

Hot ginger lemonade

A twist on the classic lemonade, hot ginger lemonade combines the zing of ginger with the citrusy goodness of lemon. Ginger's warmth and anti-inflammatory properties, coupled with the vitamin C in lemon, make this a soothing and immune-boosting drink during colder days.

Hot ginge lemonade | Image: Unsplash

Cinnamon-infused hot chocolate

Indulge your sweet tooth while soothing your throat with a cinnamon-infused hot chocolate. Cinnamon adds a delightful warmth and can also have anti-inflammatory benefits. Opt for dark chocolate for an antioxidant boost.

Published January 16th, 2024 at 13:03 IST

