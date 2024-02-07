Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 00:44 IST

Cyclist Anil Kadsur, Who Used To Ride 100 KM Every Day, Dies Aged 45

A heart attack feels like intense chest pain, the kind where someone is squeezing your chest really hard, or you're carrying a heavy weight on it.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Cyclist Anil Kadsur
Cyclist Anil Kadsur | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The news about young people dying of heart attacks hit the headlines time and again in the last few years. Unfortunately, another celebrity has lost his life to a heart attack. Anil Kadsur, a Bengaluru-based cyclist, died on Friday morning due to a heart attack. He recently celebrated a milestone for completing 42 months of 100 KM rides standing at a total number of about 1,250 rides. Though the reason for his heart attack is unknown, here are symptoms, and causes you should not take lightly.  
 

Heart attack symptoms

A heart attack happens when the flow of blood and oxygen to your heart is blocked, causing the death of heart muscle tissue. Heart attack symptoms can vary from person to person. A heart attack feels like intense chest pain, the kind where someone is squeezing your chest really hard, or you're carrying a heavy weight on it. You could have this pain for a bit.

500+ Heart Attack Pictures [HD] | Download Free Images on Unsplash
(A representative image | Image: Unsplash)

Take a look at the symptoms below:

Advertisement

Discomfort, pressure, heaviness, tightness, squeezing, or pain in your chest, arm, or below your breastbone
Discomfort that goes into your back, jaw, throat, or arm
Fullness, indigestion, or a choking feeling (it may feel like heartburn)
Sweating, upset stomach, vomiting, or dizziness
Serious weakness, anxiety, fatigue, or shortness of breath
Fast or uneven heartbeat (heart palpitations)

Facts about heart attacks

More than a million Americans have heart attacks each year. It happens every 40 seconds to someone in the U.S., according to the CDC. Heart attacks happen to both men and women and those assigned male and female at birth.

Heart attack vs cardiac arrest: A sudden cardiac arrest is actually not a heart attack. Heart attacks happen to both men and women and those assigned male and female at birth. Although they are more likely as you get old, there are many risk factors—including high blood pressure, high levels of LDL (“bad”) cholesterol, diabetes, and whether you smoke—that you can change.

Advertisement
500+ Heart Attack Pictures [HD] | Download Free Images on Unsplash
(A representative image | Image: Unsplash)

Causes of heart attack

The heart muscle needs a steady supply of oxygen-rich blood to function properly. The coronary arteries are responsible for providing this essential blood supply to the heart. However, when you develop coronary artery disease, these arteries become narrow, making it difficult for the blood to flow through them. As a result, your heart does not receive enough blood, which can lead to a heart attack if the blood supply is completely blocked. Fatty deposits, calcium, proteins, and inflammatory cells accumulate in arteries to form hard, outer plaques with soft, mushy interiors.

Advertisement
Heart Pain Pictures | Download Free Images on Unsplash
(A representative image | Image: Unsplash)

Heart attack risk factors

Lots of things can raise your chances of having a heart attack; some you can avoid, and others you can’t. Take a look below:

Advertisement

Lifestyle: Certain lifestyle habits, such as smoking, alcohol consumption, drug use, and lack of exercise, can increase the risk of a heart attack.

Sex and age: As you age, your likelihood of experiencing a heart attack increases. Generally, men and individuals assigned male at birth have a higher risk of heart attack at the age of 45. In contrast, women and individuals assigned female at birth have a higher risk of heart attack at the age of 50 or when menopause starts.

Advertisement

Illness: Certain health conditions such as high blood pressure, unhealthy eating habits, diabetes, and obesity can strain your heart and increase the risk of a heart attack.

Overweight or obesity: Carrying extra weight is another risk factor tied to heart attacks.
 

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 23:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

5 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

11 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

11 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

11 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

11 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

11 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

14 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

14 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

14 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

17 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Storiesan hour ago

  2. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videosan hour ago

  3. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India Newsan hour ago

  4. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries2 hours ago

  5. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement