Updated February 1st, 2024 at 23:46 IST

Did You Know Earplugs Can Benefit Your Health? Here's How

Your earplugs can do much more than make you groove to music. Here are its major health benefits that you might not know.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Earplugs
Earplugs | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
Earplugs also known as earphones are a simple yet effective solution to finding calm and peace amid auditory chaos. These small devices are usually crafted from materials like foam, hard silicone, soft silicone, and wax while offering a means to tune out and turn down the volume in various situations. Here are some popular health benefits of earplugs:-

Hearing protection

Reports from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate that approximately 48 million Americans suffer from hearing problems. Hearing damage, once incurred, is often irreversible. Various activities, from attending concerts to using power tools, contribute to this issue. Earplugs provide a convenient and pocket-friendly form of hearing protection while helping to insulate ears and prevent potential hearing loss.

Noise reduction

Beyond protecting hearing, earplugs play a role in reducing stress and potential cardiovascular issues caused by excessive noise exposure. The World Health Organization emphasises the negative impact of noise on health, linking childhood noise exposure to cognitive and academic performance risks. Recognized as a public health hazard in the US in 1968, noise reduction measures have largely been left to individual responsibility. Earplugs serve as a practical tool for everyday life to counteract noise hazards.

Better sleep

Quality sleep is important for overall health and noise disruption can lead to sleep deprivation and increased health risks. Earplugs offer a solution for those dealing with snoring housemates, loud neighbours, or noisy surroundings, easing a good night's sleep.

Focus and task completion

In noisy environments, whether a bustling coffee shop or a loud workspace, earplugs prove invaluable for maintaining focus on tasks. A quick and convenient remedy is keeping earplugs in a pocket or bag that enables individuals to create a quiet space wherever they go.

Reducing sensory overload

For those easily overwhelmed by sensory information, including sounds, earplugs can be a game-changer. By minimising incoming sounds, individuals can manage sensory overload, making chaotic environments more bearable. Specialised earplugs, like Loop Engage, even allow for conversation participation while reducing volume and offering comfort to those dealing with ADHD or autism.

Published February 1st, 2024 at 23:46 IST

