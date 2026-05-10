Feeling Less Hungry In Summer? Loss Of Appetite In Soaring Temperatures Might Be Real

There is a predictable change that comes with summer’s peak. Extreme summer heat can often affect eating habits and digestion, which leads to many people experiencing a reduced appetite during these months. High temperatures force the body to work harder to regulate internal temperature, which leads to a decline in digestion and reduced hunger levels. According to the Cleveland Clinic, it has to do with the thermic effect of food.

Why do we feel less hungry in summer?

The body prioritises cooling

Hot weather causes a lack of appetite | Image: Freepik

During hot weather, the body focuses more on maintaining temperature than digestion, which can naturally reduce hunger.

Also Read: Study Links Excessive Screentime To Eating Disorders

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Dehydration

Lack of hydration leads to poor appetite | Image: Freepik

Dehydration occurs when the body loses more fluids than it consumes. In the summer season, most people do not hydrate enough. When the body is dehydrated, the gut starts to slow down, and it might not help in digesting food, as per the publication. The lack of hydration may lead to fatigue, nausea, and reduced appetite during extreme heat.

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Preference for light foods

Fruits are easy to digest during summer | Image: Freepik

There is a predictable change that comes when summer’s at its peak. Favourite dishes don’t taste quite as good anymore, and it is easy enough to blame it all on 'the heat.' That is why people often crave lighter meals such as fruits, salads, and cold beverages instead of heavy or oily foods during summer.

Heat can cause fatigue

Excessive heat leads to low energy | Image: Freepik