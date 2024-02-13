Advertisement

While most of us want to start our day with journaling or sipping a cup of hot tea, Google CEO Sundar Pichai does not. Instead of going for a jog or flipping through newspapers, the Google CEO begins his day by reading a tech news website, reports Wired. The morning routines of successful people often become a talk of the town. Many people embed these daily habits in their routine to reap the benefits. Sundar’s morning habit can be transformative in many ways. Let’s understand how.

The Google CEO shared that he begins his day by reading a tech website called Techmeme. For the unversed, Techmeme was founded by Gabe Rivera in 2005 and it gathers headlines from top tech sources like Bloomberg, CNBC, and The Verge. The main aim is to provide a quick crux of the most important updates.

How is reading beneficial

Many other tech leaders also start their morning by reading. Apple CEO Tim Cook begins by reading customer feedback emails, followed by a workout. Spotify CEO Daniel Ek also starts his day with reading. Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel begins his day by reading news from traditional outlets.

It has been noted that most successful people prefer waking up early in the morning. This gives them plenty of time to themselves. Most of them use this time for reading. The activity, as mainstream as it might look, is accompanied with multiple benefits.

According to a study by the University of Sussex, six minutes of silent reading can reduce stress levels by 68 per cent. It works better and faster than other methods including listening to music and going for a walk.

A 2016 study published in the Social Science & Medicine journal discovered that reading for at least 30 minutes a day extended the lifespan of participants by an average of two years. Many historical leaders were avid readers. Also, some of the most successful business leaders such as Bill Gates, Oprah Winfrey and Elon Musk have associated reading with their career success. Many studies show that active readers are likely to earn up to five times than those who spend little or no time reading.