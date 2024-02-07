Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 21:14 IST

Harimpur Health Dept Sounds Alarm as 35 Cases of Mumps Reported in Children in Himachal District

With 35 cases of mumps being reported in several schools, the Harimpur CMO has urged people to avoid self-medicating without first consulting a doctor.

Digital Desk
35 cases of mumps among young children have been reported in Himachal's Harimpur. Image for representative purposes only.
35 cases of mumps among young children have been reported in Himachal's Harimpur. Image for representative purposes only. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

HARIMPUR, HIMACHAL PRADESH: Reacting to the rapid spread of mumps amongst children aged 5-10, Harimpur Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr RK Agnihotri, on Sunday, urged doctors and healthcare officials to take special precautions while prescribing medicines or giving advice to patients. As of Sunday, Harimpur has reported 35 cases of mumps across several schools, with reports on Saturday that health officials visited 50 schools to check the health of students. Agnihotri advised that once the disease is detected in a child, they should be isolated at home for a period of five days while also frequently washing their hands, avoiding crowded places, using a mask and refraining from any self-treatment attempts, instead contacting a doctor. 

As for symptoms to watch out for, mumps is a viral disease that affects the salivary glands and it is the infection of these glands that manifests in symptoms such as fatigue, muscle pain, loss of appetite, headaches, fever and pain in chewing. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, the symptoms of mumps typically manifest anytime between 12-25 days after the initial infection.   

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI. 

Advertisement

Published January 28th, 2024 at 20:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

15 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

15 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Emraan Hashmi To Be Part Of Adivi Sesh Starrer Goodachari 2? Find Out

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  2. Valentine's Day 2024: Things Singles Can Do On The Day Of Love

    Lifestyle14 minutes ago

  3. Snap stocks plunge 30% after ad revenue shortfall

    Tech 14 minutes ago

  4. 'Real NCP' Case Reaches SC; Sharad Pawar to Address PC at 3PM | LIVE

    India News15 minutes ago

  5. Saudi Aramco mulls investment in Indian companies

    Business News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement