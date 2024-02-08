Advertisement

Amid the chilling cold wave in many parts of the country, the temperatures have dipped and our blanket layers have only increased in numbers. There are some who are affected more by such harsh winter like babies. It is a very critical time for the little ones and we need to protect them from the extreme conditions. Here are ways you can do that.

Layering clothing

Dress your baby in layers to trap warmth. Use soft, breathable fabrics like cotton for the base layer and add a cozy sweater or jacket on top. Opt for one-piece suits with hand covers to keep them snug.

Layer the baby with warm clothes | Image: Unsplash

Warm headgear

Babies lose a significant amount of body heat through their heads. Keep their heads covered with a soft, snug hat or woolen cap to prevent heat loss. Ensure the hat covers their ears for added warmth. Buy them hoodies for an extra layer of protection.

Quality blankets and swaddles

Use warm, breathable blankets to swaddle your baby. Swaddling provides comfort and helps regulate their body temperature. Avoid over-bundling to prevent overheating, and always place your baby on their back to sleep.

Use quality blankets | Image: Unsplash

Insulated footwear

Keep your baby's feet warm with soft, insulated booties or socks. Make sure the footwear is not too tight to allow proper circulation. Layering socks can be effective for extra warmth.

Maintain a comfortable room temperature

If you are using a temperature-controlled heater, set the room temperature between 20-22°C. Avoid overheating the room, and use a sleep sack for comfortable sleep.

Avoid direct exposure to cold winds

Minimise your baby's exposure to harsh winds and cold air. Use a stroller cover or a blanket when taking them outdoors, and ensure their face is shielded from the wind. Cold weather can also lead to dry skin. Apply a baby-friendly moisturiser regularly to prevent chapping and keep their delicate skin hydrated.

Avoid exposure to chilly winds directly | Image: Unsplash

Oil massages

The good old method of massaging your baby with oil always works. Warm up your oil slightly and massage the baby with it. Make sure you do not keep the baby exposed to cold for too long. Swiftly finish the massage, give a warm bath or sponge the body, and get the baby dressed