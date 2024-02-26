English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 08:53 IST

Healthy Foods For Pre-Teens And Teenagers For Their Development And Growth

Healthy foods have nutrients that are important for growth and development during the puberty period.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Healthy Foods For Pre-Teens And Teenagers
Healthy Foods For Pre-Teens And Teenagers | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Pre-teens and teenagers need a wide variety of foods as they are in their growing years. These foods are usually from the 5 healthy food groups, which is, vegetables and legumes, fruit, cereals and grain foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, and meat and meat alternatives. Healthy foods have nutrients that are important for growth and development during the puberty period. Confused about what to feed your child during puberty? We have a list for you. 

Fruit, vegetables and legumes

Fruit, vegetables and legumes will give your child the required energy, vitamins, anti-oxidants, fibre, and water. These nutrients also help to protect your child against diseases later in life. Therefore, encourage your child to choose fruit and vegetables or legumes at every meal and for snacks. However, make sure you wash these fruits and vegetables to remove dirt and chemicals which can cause allergy.

A bowl of fruits | Image: Unsplash 

Dairy and dairy alternatives

Key dairy foods are milk, cheese and yoghurt. These foods provide the required calcium and protein.

It is important to know that during puberty, your child needs more calcium to help them reach peak bone mass and build strong bones for life.

Advertisement

If your child does not eat dairy, then feed them with dairy alternatives that are rich in calcium–. For instance, calcium-fortified foods like soymilk, cereal and bread, and other calcium-rich foods like tofu, kale, bok choy, nuts, seeds, and fish. 

Glass of milk | Image: Unsplash 

Cereals and grain foods 

Cereals and grain foods include bread, tortillas, flatbreads, pasta, noodles, breakfast cereals, quinoa, oats, and barley. These foods help your child stay energetic. Choose whole grain options whenever you can. 

Meat and meat alternatives

Meat includes lean lamb, pork, chicken, fish, and more. Meat alternatives include eggs, beans, lentils, chickpeas, falafel, tofu and nuts. All these foods are rich in protein and important for your child’s growth and muscle development. 

Advertisement

Published February 26th, 2024 at 08:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

9 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

9 hours ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

12 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

17 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

17 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

2 days ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

2 days ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

2 days ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 25th Vintage And Classic Car Exhibition And Drive In Jaipur

    Videos11 minutes ago

  2. Bramayugam Sets Box Office Record For Black & White Films In India

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  3. US dollar strengthens ahead of data-heavy week with focus on inflation

    Business News12 minutes ago

  4. TS EAPCET registration begins today

    Education13 minutes ago

  5. IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 4 Live: Teams arrive on the pitch as Day 4 start

    Sports 14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo