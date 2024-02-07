Updated January 19th, 2024 at 00:34 IST
Here's Why Should You Include Walnuts To Your Kids' Diet
Walnuts are small, full of nutrients that can help your child. They are full of omega-3s, protein and fiber and can keep your kids smart, their minds strong,
- Health
- 3 min read
Advertisement
Walnuts are small, full of nutrients that will help your child grow. They are full of omega-3s, protein and fiber; and can keep your kids smart, their minds strong, and their bellies happy.
According to dietician, Vidhi Chawla, founder of Fisico diet and Aesthetic Clinic, walnuts and kids form a dynamic duo, blending taste and nutrition seamlessly. She said, “These small, crunchy wonders aren't just a treat for young taste buds; they're a nutritional powerhouse for growing bodies and minds. Embracing walnuts as a regular part of your child's diet isn't just about adding a delightful crunch; it's about nurturing their well-being in a delicious and accessible way.”
Advertisement
Benefits of Walnuts
Super Brain Power
Walnuts are rich in Omega-3 as a special fuel for dense cells. They help children think better and remember things better. So if you want your child to be successful in school, walnuts will do the trick.
Heart and strong bones
All parents want their children to be healthy and walnuts can help with this! They have good properties to make the heart strong and strong bones. Consider giving your child the secret weapon for a strong heart and strong bones; That's what walnuts are for.
Advertisement
Make food fun
Sometimes getting kids to eat healthy food can seem like a simple task. But eating with walnuts turns into a fun adventure! Sprinkle them on cereal, stir them into yogurt, or add them to salads. Children love this crunchy treat and it is a healthy treat.
Advertisement
No need to worry about allergies
Some nuts can cause allergies, but most nuts are safe for young children It's best to be careful just in case, but generally these are a safe bet.
Advertisement
Many benefits of walnuts
Walnuts are not only beneficial for body development. There are vitamins that help children grow and make them happy.
Advertisement
Food magic
There are many wonderful things you can do with walnuts in the kitchen! Bake with them, spread them on, or add them to snacks at home.
Advertisement
Health for a lifetime
Now when you give walnuts to your children, you show them how good the food is. This can help them make good food choices as they grow, meaning they will be healthier as they get older.
Advertisement
Remember, always check with your child’s doctor if they have any allergies before introducing new foods. But if walnuts are safe for your little one, dive into the world of nutty goodness and let the healthy adventures begin!
(With inputs from IANS)
Advertisement
Published January 19th, 2024 at 00:34 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.