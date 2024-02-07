Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 23:55 IST

How Weight Management Leads To Safer Pregnancy In Childbearing Women

Research shows how maintaining a healthy weight in childbearing women significantly reduces the risk of pregnancy complications.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Pregnancy Risks
Pregnancy Risks | Image:Pregnancy Risks
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Maintaining a healthy weight in women of childbearing age reduces the risk of various pregnancy complications. According to PTI, a recent research, published in BMC Medicine, addresses previous uncertainties and establishes clearer causal links between increased maternal weight and specific issues during pregnancy.

Understanding the complexity of a pregnancy 

Highlighting that only a small percentage of pregnancies which is around 6-8% are considered high-risk, the study emphasizes the diversity of pregnancy experiences. It stresses the significance of being informed about common complications like gestational diabetes or preeclampsia. Which can arise unexpectedly mid-pregnancy, necessitating specialized medical care.

Addressing the weight-complication connection with pregnancy

The research delves into the global rise in obesity, particularly among women of childbearing age, and its correlation with pregnancy complications. Previous uncertainties about whether being heavier directly causes complications or if external factors influence both weight and complications are tackled. The study overcomes confounding issues, shedding light on the causal relationship between increased maternal weight and specific pregnancy complications.

Examining data from over 400,000 mothers across 14 studies in Europe and North America, the study uses various methodologies to understand the effects of higher maternal weight on pregnancy-related complications. Results show a significant impact, with higher maternal BMI influencing 14 out of 20 complications studied. These include risks such as high blood pressure, pre-eclampsia, pregnancy diabetes, complications during delivery, and neonatal intensive care unit admission.

In conclusion, the study emphasizes the need for supporting women of childbearing age in maintaining a healthy weight to enhance the health outcomes of both mothers and children. The findings contribute valuable insights for future policies, advocating for healthier lifestyles among women preparing for pregnancy.

Published January 30th, 2024 at 23:55 IST

