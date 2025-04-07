Is Crash Diet A Safe Way To Lose Weight? Know Associated Risks

Sridevi is a well-known name in the film industry, having captured hearts for over two decades. Sridevi, the "First Female Superstar" of Indian cinema, left an indelible mark on the South Indian and Bollywood film industries. Her untimely demise shocked the entire nation and after seven years, her husband opened up about her death.

Boney Kapoor on his wife Sridevi’s death

An Instagram user shared a video of Boney Kapoor, who broke his silence about his wife's death. The caption read, “He clarified that it was not a natural death, but an accidental one, and shared that he had undergone intense investigation, including lie detector tests, before being given a clean chit by the Dubai Police. Boney also opened up about Sridevi’s health, revealing how her extreme crash diets worried their family doctor”.

File photo of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi | Source: IMDb

For the unversed, Sridevi died back in 2018 while visiting a family wedding in Dubai. The Bollywood actor reportedly died after she drowned in a bathtub on February 24. Sridevi’s last film was Mom, which was released posthumously and reached critical acclaim. She also appeared in the 2018 film Zero, where she had a cameo.

File photo of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor | Source: IMDb

What is Crash Diet?

According to Institute of Optimum Nutrition, Crash Diet involves drastically reducing daily calorie intake to try and lose weight fast. But for some people, crash dieting is a regular feature of the summer months. This is called yo-yo dieting; losing and gaining weight cyclically. Extreme patterns of eating can even be precursors to full-blown eating disorders.

Representative image for Crash dieting | Source: Freepik

Risks associated with Crash Diet

* Dehydration, after losing a lot of water

* Losing muscle tissue, including from vital organs

* Rapid release of toxins from fat cells

* Deficiencies in vitamins and/or minerals (which can lead to frequent illness, thinning hair, low mood, irritability and dizziness)

* Persistent tiredness and fatigue

* Low blood sugar and blood pressure (which can lead to light-headedness, nausea, blurred vision, confusion and fainting)

Representative image for Crash dieting | Source: Freepik