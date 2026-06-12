Is Exercising In Extreme Heat Good For Health? Here's Everything You Need To Know

With the scorching heat and intense sun, one would wonder if working out in such difficult and harsh weather is a good idea. A group of scientists has published research specifically aimed at athletes.

Keep a close watch on the temperature

The first and most important rule for a summer fitness routine is to keep a close eye on the outdoor temperature. If you enjoy working out in open grounds or parks, make sure to check the temperature before leaving home. If the mercury rises above 29°C, you should completely avoid outdoor exercise.

Working out outdoors in extreme heat is not recommended | Image: Freepik

Keep your pre-workout meals light

Before starting a workout in the summer, consume food that is easy to digest. Include 30 to 60 grams of carbohydrates and a small amount of protein in your meal. You can opt for bananas, dates, almonds, oats with yogurt or a fresh fruit smoothie. Consuming coconut water is also highly beneficial. If you feel your blood sugar dropping during the workout, eat an energy candy immediately. Make sure to eat one or two dates right after finishing your workout.

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The right hydration strategy

Hydrating yourself two hours before starting a workout is crucial. The formula is simple: drink 5 to 10 milliliters of water for every kilogram of your body weight.

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Hydration is the key to a good workout in summers | Image: Freepik

Electrolytes are essential

If you engage in high-intensity exercise, do not rely solely on water. Supplement your intake with seasonal fruit juices and electrolyte drinks. Patients with high blood pressure or kidney issues must consult their doctor before increasing their electrolyte intake.

Bathe in lukewarm water

It might seem unusual, but bathing in lukewarm water or soaking in a bathtub for 10 minutes after exercising in the heat is beneficial. This practice helps your body build heat tolerance and adapt to the season.

Reduce exercise duration