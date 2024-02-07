English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 10:20 IST

Nutritious Foods For Pregnant Women To Ensure The Well-being Of Mother And Child

A well-balanced and nutritious diet during pregnancy contributes to the health of the mother and baby and ensures a smooth pregnancy journey.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Healthy foods for pregnant women
Healthy foods for pregnant women | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

During pregnancy, maintaining a well-balanced and nutritious diet is crucial to support the health and development of both the mother and the growing baby. A wholesome diet rich in essential nutrients can contribute to a smoother pregnancy, optimal fetal growth, and the emotional well-being of the expecting mother. According to the National Health Mission(NHM), you need to eat one extra meal a day during pregnancy. Here are some key food choices for pregnant women.

Folate-rich foods

Folate, or folic acid, is vital for fetal neural tube development. Include foods such as leafy greens (spinach, methi), citrus fruits, beans, lentils, and fortified cereals in your diet. Additionally, prenatal supplements containing folic acid may be recommended.

File photo of pregnant woman | Unsplash

Calcium sources

Calcium is essential for the development of the baby's bones and teeth. According to NHM guidelines, dairy products such as milk, cheese, and yoghurt should be added to your diet. Other sources of calcium include sesame seeds, almonds, soya milk, turnips, and eggs.

Iron-rich foods

Iron is crucial for preventing anemia during pregnancy. Include iron-rich foods like lean meats, poultry, fish, beans, lentils, and fortified cereals in your meals. Consuming vitamin C-rich foods alongside iron sources can enhance iron absorption.

Protein-packed foods

Protein is essential for the development of the baby's organs, muscles, and tissues. Include lean meats, poultry, fish, eggs, dairy products, legumes, nuts, and seeds into your diet to meet your protein needs. As per NHM, you need to add a handful (45 grams) of nuts and at least two cups of daal to provide daily requirement of proteins in vegetarians.

Nuts, milk and eggs are healthy for pregnant women | Image: Unsplash

Omega-3 fatty acids

Omega-3 fatty acids are crucial for the baby's brain and eye development. Include fatty fish (like salmon), chia seeds, flaxseeds, walnuts, and algae-based supplements to ensure an adequate intake of these essential fats.

Whole grains

Opt for whole grains like brown rice, quinoa, oats, and whole wheat bread to provide essential nutrients such as fiber, B vitamins, and minerals. These grains help in maintaining stable blood sugar levels and provide sustained energy.

Whole grains like quinoa is healthy | Image: Unsplash

Fruits and vegetables

Eat a variety of colorful fruits and vegetables to ensure a diverse range of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. These foods contribute to overall health and support the immune system. Aim for a rainbow of colors on your plate. NHM specifically recommends seasonal and local veggies for the health of the mother.

Hydrate yourself

Staying hydrated is important during pregnancy. Drink plenty of water and include hydrating foods like watermelon, cucumber, and oranges in your diet. Proper hydration supports the increased blood volume and amniotic fluid during pregnancy.

Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 14:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

18 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi 3.0 is Not Far Away, PM Sounds LS Poll Bugle; Tears Into Congress

    India News7 minutes ago

  2. India underwent era when Maruti's stock value caused curiosity: Modi

    Business News8 minutes ago

  3. Discounted Medicines, Free Power For All, Yeh Modi Ki Guarantee Hai: PM

    Lok Sabha Elections9 minutes ago

  4. RBI monetary policy meet expected to be non-event: Emkay

    Economy News10 minutes ago

  5. Benefits Of Adding Evening Jogs To Workout Routine

    Web Stories11 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement