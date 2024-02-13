English
Updated February 13th, 2024 at 12:34 IST

PCOD And PCOS: Understanding The Difference Through Symptoms And Causes

Both PCOD and PCOS have a common feature, which includes tiny cysts on the ovaries. However, there are many other differences.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
People often get confused by the terms Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and Polycystic Ovary Disorder (PCOD). These are different conditions which impact a woman’s reproductive health. Both the disorders have a common feature, which includes tiny cysts on the ovaries. However, there are also a few significant differences between the two. Let’s understand the two conditions better. 

Polycystic Ovary Disorder (PCOD)

According to reports, this disease is characterised by the excessive production of immature or partially mature eggs by a woman’s ovaries during the reproductive years. Eventually, cysts form from these eggs in the ovaries. The cysts, then cause the enlargement of the ovaries and secrete large amounts of the male hormone androgen. This further leads to infertility issues, irregular periods, weight gain and many other health conditions. 

Excessive amounts of androgen means mess with the female hormones. This further leads to excessive body hair and acne. The hormonal imbalance also further contributes to irregular menstrual cycle. 

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)

In this condition, the ovaries produce an excessive amount of androgens. This condition also occurs when the ovaries produce an abundance of tiny cysts. However, it is important to note that cysts do not continually develop in women with this disorder. 

There are times when a woman’s body does not produce enough hormones required for ovulation. The ovaries can grow a lot of tiny cysts when ovulation doesn’t occur. These cysts have androgen hormones, reports suggest.

Main differences between PCOD and PCOS 

The main difference between PCOD and PCOS is the severity. PCOD basically refers to the ovarian component leading to hormonal imbalances and cyst presence. However, PCOS is a syndrome that refers to a group of symptoms that go beyond the ovaries and can affect different bodily systems. PCOD has no effect on a woman’s ability to conceive. Also, with treatment, a woman with PCOD can ovulate. 

PCOS, on the other hand, has a major impact on women’s fertility. Women with PCOS have irregular ovulation, which makes it difficult for them to become pregnant. 

Published February 13th, 2024 at 12:34 IST

