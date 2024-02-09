Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 09:29 IST

Proper Sleep Schedule Is Directly Linked To Your Health, Know How

Prioritising sleep and establishing healthy sleep habits can have profound effects on your health, allowing you to live a happier, healthier life.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
sleep
A representative image | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
A proper sleep schedule plays a crucial role in maintaining overall health and well-being, impacting various aspects of physical, mental, and emotional health. Consistently getting an adequate amount of quality sleep is essential for optimal functioning and can have profound effects on various body systems.

According to a journal by the American Thoracic Society, “Good-quality sleep is critical for good health and overall quality of life.  The optimal sleep duration for adults for good health at a population level is 7–9 hours, although individual variability exists.” Here's how a proper sleep schedule is related to your health.

Improved cognitive functioning

According to the National Library of Medicine, Biotech Information, “migraine sufferers are more likely to have morning headache attacks when they do not get enough sleep, and lack of sleep can increase the risk of infections like the common cold. Sleep deprivation may worsen symptoms of mental health conditions like anxiety and depression.”

Adequate sleep is essential for cognitive functions such as concentration, memory, and problem-solving. During sleep, the brain consolidates memories and processes information, allowing for optimal cognitive performance the next day. A proper sleep schedule ensures that you wake up feeling refreshed and mentally sharp, ready to tackle the day's challenges.

Enhanced immune function

Sleep plays a vital role in supporting the immune system, helping to fight off infections and illnesses. During sleep, the body produces cytokines, proteins that help regulate the immune response. Consistently getting enough sleep strengthens the immune system, reducing the risk of infections such as the common cold and flu.

Better mood regulation

Sleep has a significant impact on mood regulation and emotional well-being. Adequate sleep helps regulate mood hormones such as serotonin and dopamine, which are essential for promoting feelings of happiness and well-being. A proper sleep schedule can help reduce the risk of mood disorders such as depression and anxiety, improving overall emotional health.

Healthy weight management

Sleep plays a crucial role in regulating appetite hormones such as leptin and ghrelin, which control feelings of hunger and satiety. Lack of sleep disrupts the balance of these hormones, leading to increased appetite and cravings for high-calorie foods. Over time, chronic sleep deprivation can contribute to weight gain and obesity. Maintaining a proper sleep schedule supports healthy weight management by promoting balanced hormone levels and reducing the risk of overeating.

Optimal physical performance

Quality sleep is essential for physical recovery and muscle repair, particularly for individuals engaged in regular exercise or physical activity. During sleep, the body releases growth hormone, which helps repair tissues and build muscle. Adequate rest also allows the body to replenish energy stores, improving endurance, strength, and overall physical performance.

Published February 8th, 2024 at 09:29 IST

