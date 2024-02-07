Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 11:01 IST

Resort To These Quick And Easy Remedies To Get Rid Of Bloating

Are you suffering from bloating? Resort to these simple and easy remedies to get rid of unnecesary gas that leads to the phenomenon.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Remedies to get rid of bloating
Remedies to get rid of bloating | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bloating is a condition where your belly feels full and tight. It often happens due to gas. This is common, especially among older women and those who have had children. However, for those suffering through bloating, there are certain remedies and hacks you can follow, to get rid of it. 

Go for a walk

Physical activity can cause the bowels to move regularly. This can help release excess gas and stool. A quick stroll around the block can provide fast relief from gas pressure.

Yoga

Certain types of yoga poses can position the muscles in the abdomen in a way that encourages the release of excess gas from the GI tract. This can reduce bloating.

Use peppermint capsules

Peppermint oil capsules can prove to be helpful for indigestion. Peppermint works by relaxing the intestinal muscles, which allows gas and stool to move along more effectively. 

Replace soda with water 

Carbonated drinks contain gas which can build up in the stomach. The carbon dioxide which makes these beverages fizzy can also cause bubbling and bloating in the stomach. Sugars and artificial sweeteners further contribute to gas and bloating.

Cut on chewing gum 

The sugar alcohols in gum can cause bloating. Also, swallowing the air while chewing also leads to bloating and gas pain. People can use ginger mints or even peppermints as a substitute. 

Eat at regular intervals

One massive cause of bloating is eating at irregular intervals. Most people experience bloating directly after a big meal. It is possible to avoid this by eating several small meals each day. This can help to keep the digestive system moving. Also, people who have bloating should avoid using straws. Drinking from a straw can lead to people swallowing more air, which in turn leads to gas and bloating.

Published February 6th, 2024 at 11:01 IST

