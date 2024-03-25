×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 09:43 IST

Severe Lung Infection During COVID-19 Can Cause Damage To Heart: Study

As per the researchers, the findings could have relevance to organs beyond the heart and also to viruses other than SARS-CoV-2.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
COVID-19
Moreover, the risk was 20.1% among those who received only 1 of 2 doses while 22.1% among fully vaccinated ones 3 months before conception. | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A new study published in the journal Circulation has found that the novel coronavirus can damage the heart even without directly infecting the heart tissue. As per a news release by the National Institute ofHealth, the research specifically looked at damage to the hearts of people with SARS-CoV2-associated acute respiratory distress syndrome. As per the researchers, the findings could have relevance to organs beyond the heart and also to viruses other than SARS-CoV-2. 

More about the study 

Michelle Olive, Ph.D., associate director of the Basic and Early Translational Research Program at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, said, "This was a critical question and finding the answer opens up a whole new understanding of the link between this serious lung injury and the kind of inflammation that can lead to cardiovascular complications." It further added, "The research also suggests that suppressing the inflammation through treatments might help minimize these complications."

File photo of a model of heart | Image: Unsplash

The researchers focused on immune cells known as cardiac macrophages, which normally perform a critical role in keeping the tissue healthy and can turn inflammatory in response to injury such as heart attack or heart failure. 

Advertisement

As a part of the research, heart tissue specimens from 21 patients who died from SARS-CoV-2-associated ARDS were analysed. These were then compared with specimens from 33 patients who died from non-COVID-19 causes. 

Matthias Nahrendorf, M.D., Ph.D., professor of Radiology at Harvard Medical School, in the press release, said, "What this study shows is that after a COVID infection, the immune system can inflict remote damage on other organs by triggering serious inflammation throughout the body - and this is in addition to damage the virus itself has directly inflicted on the lung tissue."

Advertisement

Published March 25th, 2024 at 09:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik's Holi Wish

9 minutes ago
Tamil Nadu Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan with CM MK Stalin (right) and DMK MP Kanimozhi (left)

DMK Min Abuses PM Modi

16 minutes ago
Summer accessories

Summer Accessories

16 minutes ago
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Veer Savarkar Box Office

17 minutes ago
COVID-19

Study On Heart Damage

20 minutes ago
Gali Janardhana Reddy Likely to Rejoin BJP in Karnataka Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

Reddy to Join BJP

20 minutes ago
One of the suspects in Moscow terror attack escorted by police officers in the Basmanny District Court in Moscow

Moscow Terror Attack

22 minutes ago
Can BJP's surprise pick 'Rajmata' defeat TMC heavyweight Mahua Moitra?

Mahua vs Amrita

22 minutes ago
Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi address joint press conference on the issue of frozen bank accounts of Congress party

Goa Cong Leaders in Delhi

23 minutes ago
Coco Gauff

Gauff advances

25 minutes ago
British nuclear workforce

British government

26 minutes ago
Germany

Germany win over France

34 minutes ago
Harry Maguire

Maguire, Walker leave ENG

38 minutes ago
Kye Rowles

a chance to advance

43 minutes ago
jp nadda

Nadda's Wife's Car Stolen

43 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

44 minutes ago
Impact X Capital Partners

Impact X

44 minutes ago
Tyler Adams

US beats Mexico

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP Fields Sandeshkhali Victim Rekha Patra Against Shahjahan's Aide

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  2. Delhi Crime: 4-Year-Old Girl Raped, Police Releases Statement

    India News11 hours ago

  3. BJP Drops Varun Gandhi in 5th List: Know Who Will Contest from Pilibhit

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  4. Drew Barrymore Admits Feeling 'Shame' Around Her Divorce

    Entertainment11 hours ago

  5. Giving Tickets to Relatives Not Dynastic Politics: Siddaramaiah

    Lok Sabha Elections16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo