Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 19:35 IST

Simple Ways That Can Help Prevent Water Retention In Body

If you're wondering how to reduce water retention in your body, try out cutting back on salt and inducing more Vitamin B6 in your daily diet.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Water Retention
Water Retention | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Dealing with water retention can be both uncomfortable and disconcerting, leaving many searching for ways to alleviate the bloated sensation it brings. Fortunately, simple lifestyle adjustments can make a significant difference in managing this common issue. Here are four natural methods to help reduce water retention and ease the discomfort associated with it.

Moderate your salt intake

Salt is a known culprit in water retention due to its high sodium content, which compels the body to hold onto excess water. Adopting a diet lower in salt can greatly diminish water retention. Instead of relying on salt for flavour, consider using a variety of herbs and spices to enhance your meals, benefiting both your taste buds and your body's fluid balance, as per Medical News Today report. 

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Incorporate vitamin B6-rich foods

Vitamin B6 has been shown to play a crucial role in mitigating water retention by helping regulate the body’s fluid balance. Incorporating foods high in this nutrient, such as bananas, potatoes, and walnuts, into your diet can act as a natural diuretic, prompting your body to expel unnecessary water and sodium, as per Medical News Today report. 

Benefits of dandelion

Beyond being a common yard weed, dandelion offers potent diuretic properties that can aid in reducing water retention. Available in various forms, from teas to supplements, dandelion can help increase urine production, facilitating the removal of excess water from the body and thus lessening bloating.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Embrace regular physical exercise

Engaging in physical activity is not only vital for overall health but also for preventing water retention. Exercise promotes muscle contractions, which enhance blood circulation and lymphatic drainage, effectively reducing fluid accumulation in tissues, as per a Healthline report. Whether it's a session at the gym, a brisk walk, or any form of exercise you enjoy, staying active is key to managing water retention. By utilising these natural strategies into your daily routine, you can alleviate water retention, leading to a more comfortable and healthier lifestyle.

 

 

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 19:35 IST

Whatsapp logo